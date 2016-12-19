Nation, Current Affairs

Soon, Wagah-like border spectacle in Kutch area of Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TEENA THACKER
Published Dec 19, 2016, 2:18 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 2:18 am IST
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani announced it during the inauguration of 12th edition of Rann Utsav.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo: Facebook)
 Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo: Facebook)

KUTCH (GUJARAT): Patriotism will soon rent the air of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat with the government planning to start a border viewing centre near the Indo-Pak border in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on the lines of Attari-Wagah border point, the existing tourist attraction in Punjab.

Preparations are in full swing and the first “seema darshan” programme will be launched on December 24 next week“.

“The Gujarat government in coordination with BSF will soon flag off the seema darshan programme in the border region of Banaskantha district, close to the lines of Wagah border, for the public,” Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani announced it during the inauguration of 12th edition of Rann Utsav, the white desert festival that begins in November and continues till February. The border viewing programme will be launched at Nadabet.

Tags: narendra modi, seema darshan
Location: India, Gujarat

