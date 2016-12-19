Panneerselvam to meet Modi today, demand Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to hand over a letter that would request the government to bestow the Bharat Ratna on former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and to install a bronze statue in the Parliament complex.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had on December 10 decided to recommend Jayalalithaa's name for India's highest civilian honour.

In its first meeting chaired by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after Jayalalithaa's demise, the Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Centre installation of her life-size bronze statue in the Parliament complex.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will also relay the details of the damages caused by the Cyclone Vardah in the state.

Cyclone Vardah hit several parts of Tamil Nadu earlier on December 12.

The storm uprooted trees, overturned cars and did extensive damage to buildings as it tore across Chennai.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at least 10 people have died.

Prior to the storm's landing, Chennai already was pounded with heavy rain and winds.