Cyclone Vardha: Tamil Nadu seeks immediate relief Rs 1,000 cr from Centre

Cyclone Vardah: Tamil Nadu seeks immediate relief Rs 1,000 cr from Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 3:06 am IST
The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will take place at 5 pm on Monday in the national capital.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will on Monday evening meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi seeking an immediate grant of Rs 1,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation works due to the impact of Cyclone Vardah.

During his meeting with Mr Modi, Mr Panneerselvam will also demand that the Union Government posthumously confer “Bharat Ratna” on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and install her life-size bronze statue in Parliament House. The first Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr Panneerselvam on December 10 had adopted a resolution regarding the demands.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will take place at 5 pm on Monday in the national capital. Sheela Balakrishnan, Advisor to the Tamil Nadu Government, and other senior officials, will accompany the Chief Minister.

A day after Cyclone Vardah pounded the Chennai Coast, the Chief Minister dashed off a letter to the Prime Minister demanding Rs 1,000 crore as immediate relief and deputing a Central team to assess the damage.

In the letter written on December 13, Mr Pannerselvam had said that he would submit a detailed memorandum when he meets the Prime Minister in person.
 During the meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister would inform the Prime Minister that an initial assessment of damages caused by Cyclone Vardah would amount to Rs 10,000 crore and demand Rs 1,000 crore as immediate relief.

On the eve of his meeting with Prime Minister, Mr Panneerselvam went into a huddle with senior government officials and reviewed the situation in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, which were worst affected by the cyclone.

Mr Pannerselvam will also ask the Prime Minister to expedite the visit of a Central team to assess the damage caused by the devastating cyclone.

According to an initial assessment by industry chamber ASSOCHAM released on December 13, loses due to the impact of cyclone was Rs 6,600 crores and it is likely to increase as much more damage come to light.

