Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: In Valley, terrorists hungry for cash told to target banks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Dec 19, 2016, 1:50 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 1:50 am IST
Security agencies are investigating if cash from bank robbery was used to finance the Pampore ambush in which three soldiers were killed.
Crowds continue to line up in banks across the country (Representational Image)
 Crowds continue to line up in banks across the country (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Handlers of terror operatives from across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are now directing cadre in the Kashmir Valley to target banks in a bid to generate more resources for their activities as they are said to be facing a major cash crunch following Centre’s demonetisation drive.

Wireless intercepts available with the security agencies reveal that handlers in PoK are asking their local commanders in the Valley to loot banks for financing those militants which are targeting security personnel. 

In fact, security agencies are now investigating the possibility of whether money looted from two banks in Pulwama and Charar-e-Sharif in the last few days was used in Saturday’s attack on an Army convoy in Pampore in which three security personnel were killed.

“We have some information that money robbed from the two banks may have been used for financing Saturday’s attack. A detailed investigation is being carried out. There is no doubt that post demonetisation, terror groups in the Valley are facing a major shortage of cash as the hawala network has been badly hit. Since, militants are given cash incentive or rewards for killing security personnel there is a possibility that money looted from banks is being used,’’ a senior official said.

The Centre has already directed the state that adequate security cover should be provided to all bank branches in the Valley and vehicles transporting cash.

Tags: pakistan occupied kashmir, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
 

Upscale restaurants, bars in Mumbai, Delhi turning away gay couples: report

LGBT rights activists said women's safety shouldn't be used to discriminate against gay couples (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.
 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ban anonymous donation of above Rs 2,000 to political parties, says EC

Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

Charminar is not in Tenlagana for Archaeological Survey of India

Map of Telangana. (Representational Photo)

Lt. General Rawat’s pick as Army chief sparks intense political war

The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army. (Photo: PTI)

A touch of sheen for all to ‘Love Hyderabad’ spot

Citizens and tourists flock to the Love Hyd structure on the Tank Bund to take photos and click selfies, on Sunday. Authorities have put up special lighting to make the place more attractive. (Photo: DEEPAK DESHPANDE)

Telangana: Private engineering colleges in race for varsity upgrade

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham