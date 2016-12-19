Charminar is not in Tenlagana for Archaeological Survey of India

Hyderabad: In which State is Golconda and Charminar?

No guessing, it is Telangana State. But for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the two along with others which were in undivided Andhra Pradesh, continue to be depicted in AP.

In fact, the newly formed Telangana State does not exist in the ASI records though the State was bifurcated two and a half years back.

A senior ASI official was stumped at the faux pas in the organisation’s official website but asserted ASI will change it. “Probably it’s under process. It has to be changed and it will be changed. Charminar, Golconda and other Telangana monuments have to be shown there,” he added.

A notification was issued by ASI in June establishing a new circle in AP with its headquarters in Amaravati, bifurcating its Hyderabad circle for better maintenance of Centrally protected monuments, arch-aeological sites and remains at Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Gun-tur, East Godavari, Kri-shna, Kurnool, Nellore prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.