Nation, Current Affairs

Charminar is not in Tenlagana for Archaeological Survey of India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 1:41 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 3:14 am IST
The newly formed Telangana State does not exist in the ASI records though the State was bifurcated two and a half years back.
Map of Telangana. (Representational Photo)
 Map of Telangana. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: In which State is Golconda and Charminar?

No guessing, it is Telangana State. But for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the two along with others which were in undivided Andhra Pradesh, continue to be depicted in AP.

In fact, the newly formed Telangana State does not exist in the ASI records though the State was bifurcated two and a half years back.

A senior ASI official was stumped at the faux pas in the organisation’s official website but asserted ASI will change it. “Probably it’s under process. It has to be changed and it will be changed. Charminar, Golconda and other Telangana monuments have to be shown there,” he added.

A notification was issued by ASI in June establishing a new circle  in AP with its headquarters in Amaravati, bifurcating its Hyderabad circle for better maintenance of Centrally protected monuments, arch-aeological sites and remains at Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Gun-tur, East Godavari, Kri-shna, Kurnool, Nellore prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Tags: telangana, charminar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

People gather dressed as Santa Claus to participate in the Santa Claus race in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Thousands come together for Madrid's Santa Claus race
Weeping, hobbling on crutches or dragging suitcases, hundreds of survivors of a devastating government bombardment and siege left the last sliver of opposition-held Aleppo on Thursday, an evacuation that sealed the end of the rebellion's most important stronghold and was a watershed moment in Syria's 5-year-old civil war.

Aleppo battle ends: Residents board ambulances, buses; bid farewell to home
Forbes' annual ranking of the World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million whose actions mean the most. Here’s a list of the top 10 men and women short listed by Forbes.

Meet the world’s most powerful people
Rebel resistance in the Syrian city of Aleppo ended after years of fighting and months of bitter siege and bombardment that culminated in a bloody retreat, as insurgents agreed to withdraw in a ceasefire.

Razed to the ground: Aleppo battle ends after years of bloodshed
The Istanbul blast is the latest in large-scale assault to traumatize a nation confronting an array of security threats. (Photo: AP)

Twin blasts near Istanbul football stadium kill 38, wound 166
Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum captured mesmerising view of Dubai’s skyscrapers from above the clouds. (Photo: Instagram/faz3)

Crown Prince of Dubai captures city's skyscrapers from above the clouds
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
 

Upscale restaurants, bars in Mumbai, Delhi turning away gay couples: report

LGBT rights activists said women's safety shouldn't be used to discriminate against gay couples (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.
 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rohith Vemula’s colleagues write to Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee

Income-Tax seizes Rs 66 lakh from middlemen in Hyderabad

The money recovered. (Photo: Twitter | ANI) (Representational Image)

10 per cent cab drivers face harsh fallout

In most cases, operators lift ban after proper explanation from the driver. (Representational image)

Hyderabad-based banker shot at by imposter cop

Manmath Dalai

Cab operators and travel agencies ban offending passengers

Uber Cabs spokesperson from Delhi Prasidha Menon said the service had blacklisted customers in two cases – one relating to physical harm to the driver and another with regard to fraud during payment. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham