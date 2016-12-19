 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair brought up his maiden test ton in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Nair, Ashiwn push India past 500
 
597 die of grief after Jaya's death, families to get compensation: AIADMK

ANI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 1:07 pm IST
On December 11, the party had announced the same amount of compensation for the 470 people who had died.
Earlier, the party had also announced Rs 50,000 for a party functionary who allegedly attempted self-immolation and a similar amount to another person who cut his finger off. (Photo: File)
 Earlier, the party had also announced Rs 50,000 for a party functionary who allegedly attempted self-immolation and a similar amount to another person who cut his finger off.

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday announced that a total of 597 people have died so far of grief and shock post the demise of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa and added that Rs 3 lakh would be paid to their families.

"Total 597 people died, unable to bear death of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. Rs. 3 lakh aid will be given to each families," the AIADMK tweeted.

On December 11, the party had announced the same amount of compensation for the 470 people who had died. Since then the death toll has risen by more than 100.

Earlier, the party had also announced Rs 50,000 for a party functionary who allegedly attempted self-immolation and a similar amount to another person who cut his finger off following Jayalalithaas's demise on December 5.

Even before the news of Jayalalithaa's demise, a 65-year-old painter in Singanallur( Tamil Nadu) complained of chest pain while watching news on Jayalalithaa's health in his house. He passed away before he could reach hospital.

Similarly, in another incident, Palaniammal (62) of Thudiyalur, died of shock after watching the TV news in her house on December 5. Similarly, a 38-year-old load worker, Raja, collapsed on the chair while watching the news in Erode. Though his wife called for assistance, the 108 crew of emergency service declared him dead on arrival.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5 after suffering a cardiac arrest and was buried with full state honours near the MGR Memorial in Chennai on December 6.

The party also conveyed its condolences to the family members of the dead.

Tags: all india anna dravida munnetra kazhagam (aiadmk), jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

