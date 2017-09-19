Will fight against TRS government without any compromise, says BJP

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said the party would fight against the “arrogance and dictatorial” TRS government “without any compromise.” He said he was confident that the party would win a majority of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state on its own in 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr Madhav alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule was nothing short of that of the erstwhile Nizam that was known for arrogance and dictatorship. The Chief Minister was not consulting the Opposition on any issue and was running the administration on his whims, Mr Madhav alleged.

He said Mr Rao was making tall promises, without bothering about their implementation. “We are going to wage a war against the TRS and the BJP is confident of winning majority on its own without any alliances or seat adjustments,” Mr Madhav said.

He said the BJP at the national level had drawn up strategies for Mission 2019 for the accretion of its strength in the Lok Sabha.

“The last time we could win only the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana state. Now we have decided to strengthen our base and improve winning chances in the rest of the Lok Sabha seats in the state. We have started a massive exercise in this direction,” he added.

Asked about Union ministers frequenting the state and issuing statements praising the TRS government, Mr Madhav said, “you should differentiate between the functioning of the government and the party. Even assuming a few schemes are well implemented, it is a known fact that the Centre has a greater share of funds in those schemes”.