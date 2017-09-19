Nation, Current Affairs

Will fight against TRS government without any compromise, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 2:13 am IST
KCR was not consulting the Opposition on any issue and was running the administration on his whims, Madhav alleged.
Ram Madhav
 Ram Madhav

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said the party would fight against the “arrogance and dictatorial” TRS government “without any compromise.” He said he was confident that the party would win a majority of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state on its own in 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr Madhav alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule was nothing short of that of the erstwhile Nizam that was known for arrogance and dictatorship. The Chief Minister was not consulting the Opposition on any issue and was running the administration on his whims, Mr Madhav alleged.

He said Mr Rao was making tall promises, without bothering about their implementation. “We are going to wage a war against the TRS and the BJP is confident of winning majority on its own without any alliances or seat adjustments,” Mr Madhav said.

He said the BJP at the national level had drawn up strategies for Mission 2019 for the accretion of its strength in the Lok Sabha.

“The last time we could win only the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana state. Now we have decided to strengthen our base and improve winning chances in the rest of the Lok Sabha seats in the state. We have started a massive exercise in this direction,” he added.

Asked about Union ministers frequenting the state and issuing statements praising the TRS government, Mr Madhav said, “you should differentiate between the functioning of the government and the party. Even assuming a few schemes are well implemented, it is a known fact that the Centre has a greater share of funds in those schemes”.

Tags: trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP will win Telangana without any tie ups, says Ram Madhav
TRS our main rival, says BJP; Ram Madhav in charge of North Telangana


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From cricket field to airports – Mahendra Singh Dhoni can sleep anywhere

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a rather unique way of waiting for his flight. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Footage of Telangana women fighting over sarees goes viral

A female constable tried to intervene but her attempts were in vain (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets special plaudits from Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a century of 50s in international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana yet again after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
 

Muslim girl who won Gita chanting competition forced to change school by clerics

A local cleric backed the decision alleging the children were forced to read the Gita (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell take stunning catches in India vs Australia ODI

sprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell took stunning catches for their respective teams in the first ODI on Sunday. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drinking liquor in public places to be banned soon in Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham