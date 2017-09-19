Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Congress trains cadres to test drive on land records

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Reddy asked the Congress cadre to be extremely cautious and highlight the loopholes in the ongoing land records rectification drive.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo: PTI)
 TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday launched the 100-day Indiramma Rythu Bata programme aimed at training the party's booth-level cadre on the ongoing land records rectification drive taken up by the TRS government.

Addressing hundreds of booth-level workers in Karimnagar and later at Sangareddy, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the TRS government was pursuing “anti-farmer policies” which would destroy the agriculture sector. 

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had allowed infiltration of TRS cadre into the agriculture sector through the farmer coordination committees to keep poor farmers under their control.

Mr Reddy asked the Congress cadre to be extremely cautious and highlight the loopholes in the ongoing land records rectification drive.

He said the previous Congress regimes had distributed lakhs of acres of land among the poor farmers but the TRS government was snatching away farmers’ land in the name of different projects. He said that present TRS regime would be remembered as a “dark era” for the agriculture sector.

He said Mr Rao’s “wrong policies” had forced over 3,500 farmers to suicide while lakhs of farmers are yet to recover from the losses incurred due to government’s negligent attitude. 

Mr Reddy said the Congress would establish Rythu Samrakshana Samitis (Farmers’ Protection Committees) in all villages. He said these committees would have representatives of all Opposition parties, farmers’ associations and genuine farmers. 

He asked the Congress workers to collect applications from eligible persons for 2 BHK houses and three acres of land for Dalit families. He said the Congress would take up those cases with the concerned authorities.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress would organise flag hoisting programmes in all villages on November 19 to mark the birth anniversary centenary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A massive public meeting was being planned on the Congress Formation Day on December 28.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From cricket field to airports – Mahendra Singh Dhoni can sleep anywhere

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a rather unique way of waiting for his flight. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Footage of Telangana women fighting over sarees goes viral

A female constable tried to intervene but her attempts were in vain (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets special plaudits from Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a century of 50s in international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana yet again after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
 

Muslim girl who won Gita chanting competition forced to change school by clerics

A local cleric backed the decision alleging the children were forced to read the Gita (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell take stunning catches in India vs Australia ODI

sprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell took stunning catches for their respective teams in the first ODI on Sunday. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drinking liquor in public places to be banned soon in Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham