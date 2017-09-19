Telangana Congress trains cadres to test drive on land records

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday launched the 100-day Indiramma Rythu Bata programme aimed at training the party's booth-level cadre on the ongoing land records rectification drive taken up by the TRS government.

Addressing hundreds of booth-level workers in Karimnagar and later at Sangareddy, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the TRS government was pursuing “anti-farmer policies” which would destroy the agriculture sector.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had allowed infiltration of TRS cadre into the agriculture sector through the farmer coordination committees to keep poor farmers under their control.

Mr Reddy asked the Congress cadre to be extremely cautious and highlight the loopholes in the ongoing land records rectification drive.

He said the previous Congress regimes had distributed lakhs of acres of land among the poor farmers but the TRS government was snatching away farmers’ land in the name of different projects. He said that present TRS regime would be remembered as a “dark era” for the agriculture sector.

He said Mr Rao’s “wrong policies” had forced over 3,500 farmers to suicide while lakhs of farmers are yet to recover from the losses incurred due to government’s negligent attitude.

Mr Reddy said the Congress would establish Rythu Samrakshana Samitis (Farmers’ Protection Committees) in all villages. He said these committees would have representatives of all Opposition parties, farmers’ associations and genuine farmers.

He asked the Congress workers to collect applications from eligible persons for 2 BHK houses and three acres of land for Dalit families. He said the Congress would take up those cases with the concerned authorities.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress would organise flag hoisting programmes in all villages on November 19 to mark the birth anniversary centenary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A massive public meeting was being planned on the Congress Formation Day on December 28.