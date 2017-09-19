Rajnath Singh says anti-national elements trying to foment tension

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that anti-national elements have been trying to foment tension in the society by posting unverified information on social media and asked people not to forward such messages without verification.

Mr Singh said information and news, that was completely wrong or having no basis, was being regularly circulated on social media such as WhatsApp and many people consider it to to be true.

“I want to tell SSB jawans not to believe such messages and forward to anyone without verification as anti-national elements have been trying to foment trouble in the society. We all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them,” he said after launching the intelligence wing of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here.

Lauding the role of the SSB, which guards the 1,751 km-long Indo-Nepal and the 699 km-long Indo-Bhutan borders, Singh said it is very tough to guard such open borders, which allow visa-free movement of people, than fenced borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Referring to his earlier announcement that the family of each martyred paramilitary soldier will get at least Rs 1 crore as compensation, the home minister said he was contemplating to “do something” for those serving personnel who face an emergency situation but are unable to cope up with it and need help.