Nation, Current Affairs

CBI court sends BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal to 5-day custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 19, 2017, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 7:32 pm IST
The Cuttack-Choudwar, Biswal, was arrested from his Mahanadi Vihar residence over his alleged links with Seashore Group scam.
BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal were under CBI scanner for over four years over a land deal with the dubious firm. (Photo: DC)
 BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal were under CBI scanner for over four years over a land deal with the dubious firm. (Photo: DC)

Bhubneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday sent BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal to five day custody.

Police arrested the Cuttack-Choudwar, Biswal, from his Mahanadi Vihar residence at around 2 am on Tuesday over his alleged links with Seashore Group scam, a major ponzi firm that has allegedly looted over Rs 1,500 crore from small investors.

The ruling party sought to distance itself from the controversy that was all set to put the government on a sticky wicket.

“It is not going to affect the party as party has nothing to do with the scam. Whosoever has done anything wrong will have to face the law of the land. No one is above law. The law will take its own course,” senior BJD leader Dr Damodar Rout said.

Biswal and his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal were under CBI scanner for over four years over a land deal with the dubious firm.

“Centre is using CBI for political gains. This is vindictive politics. Centre used CBI against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav and even media promoter Pranoy Roy. How long the chit fund scam investigation will go on? It’s over five years now. The Union government’s ulterior motives have been exposed. People will give them a fitting reply,” Subash Singh, BJD leader said.

On November 21, 2014, the sleuths had grilled Biswal and his wife at their regional office in Bhubaneswar for hours.

Earlier in January, the CBI had conducted simultaneous raids at Biswal’s residences in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack giving rise speculation to his arrest.
The MLA was under scanner over selling of piece of land at Benapur mouza in Jajpur district.

Seashore chairman and managing director (CMD) Prashant Dash had paid Rs 25 lakh for the land in cheques in April 2012.  However, Dash had cancelled the deal later and wanted his money back, sources said.

According to the arrested leader, the money was returned to Dash in cash.
Sources said the CBI not was convinced with the clarification of Biswal and said the money was extracted from the chit fund firm in the pretext land selling.

At least half a dozen BJD leaders are allegedly involved in chit fund scam. Earlier, BJD Lok Sabha member Ramachandra Hansda, MLA Prabhat Tripathy and former MLA Subarna Naik were arrested by the investigating agency.

While Prabhat Tripathy is currently out on bail, the two others are still jail.

Tags: bjd mla, pravat ranjan biswal, central bureau of investigation, seashore group scam
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Who's he?' Raai Laxmi jokes about rumoured ex boyfriend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Like several link-ups between cricketers and actresses, Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also linked many years ago.
 

First Danielle Wyatt, now Pakistani policeman sends marriage proposal to Virat Kohli

While the Pakistan fans were grateful to the World XI side, there were fans who missed the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. One of the fans, who also happens to be a policeman, was seen with a banner, reading, “Kohli, marry me.” (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC asks Tamil Nadu govt for steps taken to check anti-NEET protests

Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ryan student murder: CBI hasn't received Haryana govt notice for further probe

Pradyuman's father has expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI even after the CM's announcement. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC to hear 18 Dhinakaran faction MLAs' plea against disqualification

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran factiomn. (Photo: File)

Assam: BJP member suspended for attending Rohingyas meet

Arfan said that she got the suspension letter on messaging service WhatsApp. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BS Yeddyurappa’s acquittal: Anti-Corruption Bureau to file FIR?

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham