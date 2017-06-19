Nation, Current Affairs

We’ll fight for muslim quota, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 19, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 1:53 am IST
He assured Muslims that the Govt would fight with the Centre to provide 12 per cent reservations to the community.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday assured Muslims that the state government would fight with the Centre to provide 12 per cent reservations to the community.

Addressing the gathering at an Iftar dinner organised at Nizam College grounds, Mr Rao said that before passing the 12 per cent reservation Bill in the Assembly, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that the TRS had promised reservation to the Muslims and requested him to take steps to incorporate the legislation in the Constitution.

Mr Rao said that the Prime Minister had told him to forward the Bill and it had been sent to the Centre accordingly.

“We will not keep quiet till  reservations turn into realty by vigorously pursuing with the Centre to incorporate the Bill in the Schedule concerned of the Constitution,” the Chief Minister said. 

Tags: narendra modi, chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

