We’ll fight for muslim quota, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday assured Muslims that the state government would fight with the Centre to provide 12 per cent reservations to the community.

Addressing the gathering at an Iftar dinner organised at Nizam College grounds, Mr Rao said that before passing the 12 per cent reservation Bill in the Assembly, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that the TRS had promised reservation to the Muslims and requested him to take steps to incorporate the legislation in the Constitution.

Mr Rao said that the Prime Minister had told him to forward the Bill and it had been sent to the Centre accordingly.

“We will not keep quiet till reservations turn into realty by vigorously pursuing with the Centre to incorporate the Bill in the Schedule concerned of the Constitution,” the Chief Minister said.