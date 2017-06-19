Nation, Current Affairs

WB demands 250 paramilitary personnel, MHA sends half the number

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
The state government's report is under examination of the ministry, official sources today said.
Earlier, the Home Ministry had put on hold the dispatch of 400 additional paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling for want of a report on the situation from the state government. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: West Bengal government has sent a report on the ongoing violence in Darjeeling to the Home Ministry, which has dispatched a company of 125 women security personnel to help restore peace in the hills.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has also spoken to the state's chief secretary, who had demanded that two companies -- 250 personnel -- of women paramilitary personnel be sent there, they said.

However, the ministry decided to send only one company, the sources said.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had put on hold the dispatch of 400 additional paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling for want of a report on the situation from the state government.

Ten companies -- about 1,250 personnel -- are stationed in the region marred by violence during the ongoing agitation by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The sources said tripartite talks with all stakeholders concerned, including the GJM, to resolve the crisis have been deferred and a new date for the same are yet to be communicated to the Home Ministry.

It was reported earlier that the talks were scheduled for Monday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Sunday appealed to protesters not to resort to violence and instead hold dialogue to resolve any issue.

Resorting to violence would never help in finding a solution, he had said and asked the people living there to remain calm and peaceful.

Tags: gorkha janmukti morcha, gorkhaland, rajnath singh, gjm, west bengal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

