Metro pillars turn Hyderabad roads into death traps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Jun 19, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Traffic police have identified at least 50 such spots.
Pillars along the middle of the road look almost as if somebody were conducting a dangerous exercise to test motorists’ skill in zig-zagging their way around them, rather than building a safe Metro rail system.
Hyderabad: The Metro Rail’s advantages may be many, but its one singular design error poses a grave danger to commuters. A study done by Hyderabad traffic police on accident-prone zones in the city listed the pillars of the Metro Rail viaduct as a huge risk. As a result, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation may have to bear additional financial burden to rectify the problems created by the erroneous design.

Hyderabad traffic DCP A.V. Ranganath said that after the accident involving Nishith Narayana, the traffic wing took up a survey-cum-study of Metro Rail pillars. “We have identified 50 accident-prone areas where one or more Metro Rail pillars may lead to accidents at each of these places”, he said.

Mr Ranganath said that after several consultations with the inner team, the traffic wing has come up with a few solutions. It has sent a list of the dangerous pillars along with suggestions to both the GHMC and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

“We have divided the list into two parts – first priority and second priority. We will discuss alternatives with both the GHMC and HMRL officials as to what steps should be taken at steep curves and where the road re-alignments, speed breakers and signboards should be put up,” he said.

GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy has said that the government is in the process of organising a ‘convergence’ meeting with all the departments, including the GHMC, HMRL and the traffic police. A meeting would be held on the first and third Saturdays of every month, to discuss road issues.

“We will discuss the study report submitted by the traffic department. The last time we spoke about the vulnerable points in the city along the Metro Rail corridors. In the next few meetings, we will come up with a solid plan on what is to be done about the new accident-prone areas created due to the metro pillars”, he said.

Risky spots

Accident-prone areas near Metro Rail pillars, according to a study done by the Hyderabad traffic police.

Marredpally: Sweekar Upkar junction Gopalapuram: Near Bhoiguda junctions (Pillars 12, 13).
Garden Circle: Towards railway station
Tarnaka: Junction, beside flyover, at the beginning of flyover, Alugaddabavi bus stop Chilkalguda: Near road underbridge, near Catholic cemetery, near junction
Secunderabad: Near Sangeet junction, near North Zone DCP office.
Sultan Bazaar: Koti junction, Rangmahal
Begumpet: Opposite GVK office (Pillars 7, 8), opposite Nandini Hotel, at Rasoolpura Metro Rail station and near Ramada Manohar Hotel
Panjagutta: Greenlands junction (Pillars 7, 8, 10, 11), between Greenlands and Ameerpet (Pillar 16, 17), opposite DK Road (Pillars 20, 22)
Ameerpet: Junction, towards Rahmath Complex, near graveyard at Shalimar Junction and at VV statue, SR Nagar near Sarathi Studio, near Axis Bank ATM (Pillars 4, 5), at Dream Homes Harmony Apartments in Madhuranagar and at Rukmini Apartments.
Jubilee Hills: Opposite 1st Bn TSSP (Pillars 44, 45), 10 pillars near Peddamma temple. Saifabad: Three pillars near Shadan College.
Malakpet: Two pillars at Nalgonda crossroads. Goshamahal: At M.J. Market.

Nampally: Three pillars at Police Control Room towards KLK Building, three pillars at Police Control Room, near Bangaru Maisamma temple and two pillars at Nampally T-Junction.

Tags: traffic dcp a.v. ranganath, greater hyderabad municipal corporation, nishith narayana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

