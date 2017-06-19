Nation, Current Affairs

CBI questions AAP minister Satyendar Jain's wife in money laundering probe

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
CBI sources said the agency had sought time from the minister's wife.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: The Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday went to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence to seek clarifications from his wife in connection with an ongoing inquiry into allegations of money laundering against him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the central government of "vendetta politics".

"Central govt (sic) of BJP is misusing CBI for its vendetta politics. After Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP's CBI raids on Minister," the party said in a tweet.

CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against the AAP minister in connection with the allegations of money laundering in April. He was recently examined by the agency in connection with the probe.

Jain is alleged to be involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, CBI sources said.

Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate last month attached properties linked to him in the matter.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about allegations.

If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

Allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

Tags: cbi, satyendar jain, money laundering, raids
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

