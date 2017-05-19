Nation, Current Affairs

Tell us where the ‘leaked’ data are: UIDAI seeks explanation from CIS

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 11:34 am IST
A CIS' report earlier in May said Aadhaar card data of over 135 million Indians were leaked from 4 govt portals due to lack of IT security.
The UIDAI has also sought technical details on how access was gained for the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) site -- one of the four portals where the alleged leak happened. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The UIDAI has also sought technical details on how access was gained for the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) site -- one of the four portals where the alleged leak happened. (Photo: File/Representational)

New Delhi: Aadhaar-issuing authority, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has asked research firm Centre for Internet and Society (CIS) to explain its sensational claim that 13 crore Aadhaar numbers were ‘leaked’ and provide details of servers where they are stored currently.

In a precursor to initiating a probe into the matter, the UIDAI also wants CIS to clarify just how much of such ‘sensitive data’ are still with it or anyone else.

The UIDAI -- which has vehemently denied any breach of its database -- shot off a letter to CIS on Thursday asking for the details, including the servers where the downloaded ‘sensitive data’ are residing and information about usage or sharing of such data.

Underscoring the importance of bringing to justice those involved in ‘hacking such sensitive information’, the UIDAI sought CIS' ‘assistance’ in this regard and has given it time until May 30 to revert on the issue.

“Your report mentions 13 crore people's data have been leaked. Please specify how much (of) this data have been downloaded by you or are in your possession, or in the possession of any other persons that you know,” the UIDAI said in its communication to CIS.

Interestingly, in what market watchers described as an apparent flip-flop, CIS has now clarified that there was no leak' or 'breach' of Aadhaar numbers, but rather 'public disclosure'.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has quoted sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Aadhaar Act to emphasise that violation of the clauses are punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years.

"While your report suggests that there is a need to strengthen IT security of the government websites, it is also important that persons involved in hacking such sensitive information are brought to justice for which your assistance is required under the law," it said.

The UIDAI has also sought technical details on how access was gained for the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) site -- one of the four portals where the alleged leak happened.

When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "We do not comment on individual matters." The UIDAI has also asked for details of systems that were involved in downloading and storing of the sensitive data so that forensic examination of such machines can be conducted to assess the quantum and extent of damage to privacy of data.

The UIDAI letter comes after a CIS' report early this month which claimed that Aadhaar numbers and personal information of as many as 135 million Indians could have been leaked from four government portals due to lack of IT security practices.

"Based on the numbers available on the websites looked at, estimated number of Aadhaar numbers leaked through these four portals could be around 130-135 million," the report had said.

However, in an apparent course correction on May 16, a day before the UIDAI's letter went out -- CIS updated its report and clarified that although the term 'leak' was originally used 22 times in its report, it is "best characterised as an illegal data disclosure or publication and not a breach or a leak".

CIS has also claimed that some of its findings were ‘misunderstood or misinterpreted’ by the media and that it never suggested that the biometric database had been breached. "We completely agree with both Dr Pandey (UIDAI CEO) and Sharma (Trai Chairman R S Sharma) that CIDR (Aadhaar central repository) has not been breached, nor is it suggested anywhere in the report," CIS said in its latest update.

Tags: uidai, aadhaar numbers, cis, breach of database, information technology act, national social assistance programme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

At 105, woman receives honorary high school diploma

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sachin Tendulkar receives blessings from Narendra Modi for ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’

“Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar following his meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli-led Team India retain top spot in latest ICC Test rankings

Top-ranked Indian side lead South Africa by six points following the annual update in ICC Test rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Dhinchak Pooja is back with a ‘Selfie’ song and the Internet can’t get over it

The song was first posted on May 14 and has been trending since then with over one million views and current 28 on Youtube. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Harvard student composes, submits rap album as senior thesis

Shaw was at home for winter break in 2015, struggling to find a topic for a written thesis, when he told his mother, Michelle Shaw, about the creative thesis option. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 5 could have highest-rated camera ever

DXO has ranked various smartphone cameras in the recent past, with the new HTC U11 topping the chart by scoring a DXOMark of 90. Last year’s Google Pixel scored a mark of 89.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-coal secy HC Gupta, 2 other bureaucrats convicted in coal scam

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Mishra vs Kejriwal: Trader says he donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, rubbishes bribery claims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

Justice Karnan’s lawyers approach president for suspension of SC order

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Don’t spread rumours, Shivarajkumar tells fans

Actor Shivarajkumar and doctors of M S Ramaiah Hospital addressing a press conference about the health condition of Parvathamma Rajkumar in Bengaluru on Thursday

Bengaluru: Hoodi blows up again, it’s raining power cuts

According to sources, an ‘Insulator Spot’ burst at two transformers in Hoodi Substation setting off a spate of power cuts in nearby areas including Shivajinagar and Indiranagar, which come under the Bescom East Circle, replicating the poor power situation on Wednesday.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham