Telangana: ‘Maoists’ try to extort Rs 2 lakh from BJP leader leader

Bhadrachalam: Two unidentified persons threatened BJP leader and Gandhi Patham district convener Busireddy Sankar Reddy in Bhadrachalam on Thursday claiming to be Maoists.

Mr Reddy lodged a complaint with the police that the duo demanded Rs 2 lakh from him.

According to his complaint, the lungi-clad duo, knocked on his door and said that they were members of the Maoist Party. “They asked me to give `2 lakh in cash and two cell phones. They told me that they were facing trouble in Chhattisgarh,” he said. Mr Reddy went inside and locked the door, after which they fled.