 LIVE !  :  Bumrah gets the early wicket that MI were looking for. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs KKR: Karn Sharma takes the 4th wicket, Ishank Jaggi dismissed
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No info from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav's condition: India

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Last month, India had also asked the Pakistan government to provide a report on his medical condition.
An image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav being shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)
 An image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav being shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: India may have got a breather from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, but his well-being still remains a matter of concern as Pakistan has provided no information about his location or health condition.

The ICJ had yesterday stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. The retired Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan custody for more than a year.

According to government sources, since the case has reached the international court, it is incumbent on Pakistan to produce "material evidence" about his whereabout and well-being.

They also stressed on the requirement for Pakistan to produce evidence of proper trial which it claimed to have conducted in the case.

Asked if the government has information on Jadhav's location in Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "As of today, the Pakistan government has not provided any information about Jadhav's condition or where he has been kept there. This has been a matter of concern."

Last month, India had also asked the Pakistan government to provide a report on his medical condition.

On Jadhav's appeal process, he said, "Unfortunately, India has no information on the issue."

There is also no information on what has happened to the appeal by Jadhav's mother which was handed over to the Pakistan foreign secretary by the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, he added.

According to the Pakistani side, Jadhav had 40 days to appeal from the date of verdict which was April 10.

Baglay also noted that as per the information available, Pakistan has also not taken any action on the visa request by Jadhav's family to travel to Pakistan to meet him and appeal in person, if required.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested the Indian national from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, pakistan military
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)

After ICJ verdict on Jadhav, Pak to form new team of lawyers to fight case

ICJ on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to former Indian Naval officer and alleged Indian spy Kulbhshan Jadhav.
19 May 2017 3:07 PM
Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Jadhav verdict: After ICJ's snub, Pak politicians blame govt for failure

Opposition parties in Pakistan blamed PM Sharif for securing 'relief' to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.
19 May 2017 9:31 AM
Dr Deepak Mittal, joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs (right) waits for judges to read the World Court’s verdict in The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ order binding on Pakistan, says India

Pakistan’s foreign office says world court has no jurisdiction, its Punjab province minister says will accept verdict.
19 May 2017 2:23 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
 

This new bangle gives health tips to pregnant women in India and Bangladesh

The bangle is made of durable plastic and is water-resistant with a long-lasting battery that does not require charging throughout the duration of a pregnancy. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Apurva harassed us a lot, is only after his two minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani's controversy might even take the legal route and could affect the release of the film.
 

Woman lets photographer set her wedding dress on fire for ‘perfect’ photo

The video of the Chinese bride shows her photographer lighting the fire but things take a turn for the worse unlike what they expected. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Once again, Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.(Pics: AFP)
 

Molecular condoms might turn out to be the future of contraception

The next best thing after condoms (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Court issues production warrant for Dhinakaran for voice sample tomorrow

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

‘Not maintainable’: SC refuses hearing on Justice Karnan's plea against jail term

Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka to cooperate in any probe into IAS officer's death: Siddaramaiah

Anurag Tiwari was in his sleepwear when he was found dead on May 17, which also happened to be his birthday. (Photo: ANI)

Night stay mandatory: PM's directive to Union Ministers visiting Northeast

The one-night stay in Northeast directive comes two years after the Prime Minister's Office planned fortnightly visits of Union ministers to the region. (Photo: AP/File)

In J&K, Jaitley asks troops to give befiting reply to Pak misadventures

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley with GOC of Baramulla based Division, Maj Gen RP Kalita during a visit to the forward areas of Rampur Sector of North Kashmir on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham