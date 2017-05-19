Nation, Current Affairs

Mishra vs Kejriwal: Trader says he donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, rubbishes bribery claims

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 10:10 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 10:10 am IST
Mukesh Sharma, a property dealer and tobacco trader, said he had donated the money through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)
 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi-based businessman on Thursday claimed he had donated Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party, rubbishing sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's allegation that the amount was paid by a shell company.

Mukesh Sharma, a property dealer and tobacco trader, said he had donated the money through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.

"The public support to the AAP at that time was over-whelming and I had donated the money to the party hoping that it will do good for Delhi and for the nation," Sharma said.

Mishra had on Sunday alleged "massive irregularities" in the funding of the AAP and raised questions about the "suspicious" donation of Rs 2 crore.

He had also claimed that several shell companies had given money to the AAP and the party knew it.

Asked what took him so long to claim that he donated the money, Sharma said, "I was tired of the allegations that it was given by shell companies."

He added that tax men are probing him since last two-and-half years over the donation made to the party.

A video clip of Sharma's interview by a news channel was also retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tags: politcal donation, kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

