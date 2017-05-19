Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao to lure Opposition with 2 Dharna Chowks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2017, 12:44 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Chief Minister has gone through the report submitted by the police department on shifting Dharna Chowk.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is making swift moves to shift ‘Dharna Chowk’ - where public protests generally take place – away from the Indira Park in the city, despite stiff opposition from Opposition parties and civil society organisations.

The government has come up with two new locations — Malkajgiri and Shamshabad. It is also willing to make available 10 acres of land at each location and provide facilities such as tents, toilets, and drinking water, as in Jantar Mantar in Delhi where protests take place.

Government land is available in both the locations, and as they are on the city’s outskirts, they will not pose any traffic or law and order problems, police feel.

These two locations have been referred to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for approval and he is likely to discuss the matter at a meeting of police officers that he has convened at Pragati Bhavan on Friday.

At the meeting, Mr Rao will interact with police officials from SI to DGP level, to discuss the revamping of the police force and review the law and order situation in the state.

“The Chief Minister has gone through the report submitted by the police department on shifting Dharna Chowk. He is expected to discuss the issue with the home minister and senior police officials in the meeting and take a decision,” said CMO sources.

The sources said the Chief Minister wants to send a clear message that his government was not trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition and civil organisations by shifting the traditional protest location, and was in fact setting up two ‘Dharna Chowks’.

Tags: dharna chowk, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

