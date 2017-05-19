Nation, Current Affairs

In J&K, Jaitley asks troops to give befiting reply to Pak misadventures

Published May 19, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Jaitley was on a two-day visit of restive J&K during which he and Army Chief held a series of meeting to review security situation.
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley with GOC of Baramulla based Division, Maj Gen RP Kalita during a visit to the forward areas of Rampur Sector of North Kashmir on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Arun Jaitley with GOC of Baramulla based Division, Maj Gen RP Kalita during a visit to the forward areas of Rampur Sector of North Kashmir on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Defence Minister, Arun Jaitley, on Friday asked the troops defending the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to sustain 'tight vigil' along the de facto border, thwart attempts of infiltration and give a 'strong and befitting' reply to any misadventure from across by Pakistan.

Jaitley was on a visit of the LoC in Rampur sector of Baramulla district. Accompanied by GOC of Baramulla-based Army division, Maj. Gen. RP Kalita, the Defence Minister interacted with the troops and "praised their grit, determination and selfless service to the nation”, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The Defence Minister expressed his happiness to be amidst the soldiers and said that the entire country recognised the challenging circumstances that they were operating in and stood behind them in all their endeavours, the spokesman said.

“He reiterated the need to maintain strict vigil at all times to thwart any nefarious designs of forces inimical to national interests,” the spokesman said. Parts of the 740-km long LoC witnessed escalation in tensions following the beheading of two Indian soldiers allegedly by Pakistan army’s Border Action Team (BAT) on May 1 and subsequent skirmishes in which several civilians were killed and have forced the border dwellers to desert their shell-hit hamlets, mainly in Rajouri district.

Jaitley was on a two-day visit of restive Jammu and Kashmir during which he and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat held a series of meetings with local commander to review the security situations along the LoC and in the hinterland in the backdrop of unending student protests and streets clashes and a series of recent terror strikes by militants including the murder of a young Kashmiri Muslim Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz Parry. The issues were discussed threadbare also at his one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

At a meeting with senior Army commanders held at Srinagar’s Badami Bagh cantonment on Wednesday, he had asked the Army and other security forces to go all out against militants and terrorists and target them wherever they are in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also stressed upon the need to sustain 'tight vigil' along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) with Pakistan and thwart any attempts of infiltration from across the borders. The government has already given the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) a free hand to respond to any ‘misadventure’ from across the borders, the sources here said.

Jaitley, however, also asked the security forces that while going tough against militants they should avoid collateral damage during counter insurgency operations in J&K and 'ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements' and step up people-friendly initiatives under its Sadhbhavana campaign.

 Apart from the Army Chief, the Defence Secretary (designate) Sanjay Mitra also attended the security review meetings and the briefing held at the headquarters of the 15 Army Corps which is also known as Chinar Corps. Jaitley was during the briefing apprised of the various measures initiated to strengthen the robust counter infiltration grid along the LoC. “He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region,” the defence spokesman said.

Jaitley also chaired the 14th GST Council as Finance Minister held at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). The two-day crucial meet on new tax regime was attended by finance ministers, finance secretaries and other taxation officials from all the states and union territories and is considered a crucial meet on new tax regime.

Tags: arun jaitley, loc, army, security forces, defence minister
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There is a new trend called ‘alien yoga’ and it is uniquely satisfying

It involves completely exhaling and then sucking in your abdomen to take it beneath the rib cage followed by moving it in a circular motion. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Confirmed! Tiger Shroff to star in Indian remake of Sylvestor Stallone's Rambo

Tiger Shroff
 

5 alternative gadgets to the Nokia 3310

If you don't support the existence of the Nokia 3310 and believe that the 3310 name should have been left in the dead for good, there loads of alternatives available for its price..
 

Video: Kerala man covers his face with 60,000 stinging bees

He is the son of an award winning beekeeper (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017 Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rain threatens play

If there is no match, then Mumbai Indians will move to the final as they have finished on top of the points table after the league stage. (Photo: BCCI)
 

UK: Indian-origin steel tycoon wins global award for transforming industry

His success in securing the coveted the S&P Global Platts CEO title comes in the Liberty Group's 25th anniversary year. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar relies on SC ruling over SYL canal issue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

MP: Union Minister Anil Dave gets cremated with full state honours

The mortal remains of Anil Dave were consigned to flames on the banks of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Rose Valley scam: Odisha HC grants conditional bail to TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Photo: PTI/File)

Will become a Hindu: U'khand woman on receiving triple talaq in police station

Jahan married Asif 12 years ago who divorced her after four years of marriage. (Photo: ANI)

BJP, RSS will pay for holding grudges against me: Lalu Prasad

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham