Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-coal secy HC Gupta, 2 other bureaucrats convicted in coal scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 19, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 11:19 am IST
The court, which also convicted K S Kropha and K C Samaria, will pronounce the order on quantum of sentence on May 22.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special court here on Friday convicted former coal secretary H C Gupta and two others in a coal scam case.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar also convicted the coal ministry's then joint secretary K S Kropha and then director K C Samaria besides others in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to KSSPL.

The court will pronounce the order on quantum of sentence on May 22. The court, however, acquitted chartered accountant Amit Goyal in the case.

Besides Gupta, Kropha and Samria, the court also convicted the firm KSSPL and its managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia.

Kropha was the then joint secretary in the Ministry of Coal, while Samria was the then director (coal allocation-I) in the ministry.

During the hearing, the CBI had alleged that the application filed by KSSPL for the coal block was incomplete and was supposed to be rejected by the ministry as it was not in accordance with the guidelines issued.

The CBI had charged that the firm had misrepresented its net worth and existing capacity, adding that state government had also not recommended the firm for the allocation of any coal block.

The accused, however, denied the allegations during the arguments.

The court had in October last year framed charges against the accused observing that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was kept in the "dark" by Gupta, who had prima facie violated the law and the trust reposed in him on the issue of coal block allocation.

Around eight different charge sheets have been filed against Gupta and proceedings are going on individually. The Supreme Court had recently dismissed his plea seeking joint trial in all these cases.

Tags: coal scam, cbi court, corruption, conspiracy, hc gupta
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Dilip Ray, a union minister in the earlier NDA government. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Ray)

Charges framed against ex-minister Dilip Ray in Jharkhand coal scam case

Ray was minister of state for coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
26 Apr 2017 5:42 PM
Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)

Coal scam case: CBI files FIR against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha

The CBI registered the case three months after the SC ordered a probe against Sinha for his alleged involvement in the scam.
25 Apr 2017 8:00 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and is all set to sizzle this year too. Here we take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's attires through her 15-year-long journey
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp ‘pinned chats’ feature rolls out on Android

The pinned chats feature lets the user fix chats of up to three contacts on top of any other chat.
 

Google is done with bad emoji blobs, new emojis in line

The new "mind blown" emoji by Google
 

IPL Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: Preview, team news, probable starting XI and key players

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir will look to get the better of each other in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy, Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan punished for misconduct

The PCB has imposed a fine of 50 per cent of match fee of Umar Akmal and Junaid Khan and has put the duo under observation for a period of one month, starting from May 18. (Photo: AFP)
 

If I have to live anywhere in this world that will be in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth
 

India's first ever uterus transplant carried out at Pune hospital

The first successful uterine transplant was carried out in Sweden in 2013 (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mishra vs Kejriwal: Trader says he donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, rubbishes bribery claims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

Justice Karnan’s lawyers approach president for suspension of SC order

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Don’t spread rumours, Shivarajkumar tells fans

Actor Shivarajkumar and doctors of M S Ramaiah Hospital addressing a press conference about the health condition of Parvathamma Rajkumar in Bengaluru on Thursday

Bengaluru: Hoodi blows up again, it’s raining power cuts

According to sources, an ‘Insulator Spot’ burst at two transformers in Hoodi Substation setting off a spate of power cuts in nearby areas including Shivajinagar and Indiranagar, which come under the Bescom East Circle, replicating the poor power situation on Wednesday.(Representational Image)

Telangana: STP must for buildings over 10,000 square metres

The STP should bring sewerage within the prescribed parameters and should also provide a comprehensive system of collection, transportation and disposal of municipal solid waste strictly in accordance with the solid waste management rules of 2016. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham