Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to move Supreme Court over Telangana’s Land Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:29 am IST
“There are many violations of the Central Act. We will file a PIL,” TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told the media.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Arguing that the Telangana state Land Acquisition (Amendment) Act introduced by the TRS government was in violation of the Central Land Acquisition Act 2013 passed by the UPA government, the TS Congress has decided in principle to challenge the state Act in the Supreme Court.

“There are many violations of the Central Act. We will file a PIL,” TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told the media here on Thursday.

He said pro-farmer laws have been excluded from the new Act, and it also did away with the provision of mandatory holding of gram sabhas, and initiation of a social impact study of the areas where the land is to be acquired.

Instead, there were some draconian laws in the state amendment, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged, saying these were ultra vires vis-a-vis the Central Act.

He alleged that state BJP leaders were trying to lure Congress leaders into the saffron fold, and asked whether such actions went well with the BJP’s ideology.

“To my knowledge, no Congress leader is unhappy with the party and there is no chance of any senior leaders jumping the ship. They are spreading such rumours on the eve of Amit Shah’s visit here,” Mr Reddy said.

He said if the BJP was really serious about strengthening its base in the state, it should work its way forward in positive ways.

Tags: land acquisition act, supreme court of india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and is all set to sizzle this year too. Here we take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's attires through her 15-year-long journey
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
 

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 

Honor 8 Lite review: A great-looking mid-range smartphone

The Honor 8 Lite is a likeable phone with a good amount of focus on performance and looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana finalises criteria for awards

The categories include flagship programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi and Haritha Haram, general category and innovation category.

Telangana: Centre must take lead, say officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana: Funds’ usage to hit budget plan

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too wants to shift the budget year to January-December period.

NGO staff apply for Telangana official jobs

The criticism of choosing existing heads of NGOs for the committee stems from the fact that SCPCR was formerly headed by P. Achutya Rao, who also heads NGO Bala Hakula Sangham.(Representational Image)

Meet the 'wise men' behind the International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice. (Photo: ICJ)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham