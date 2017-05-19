Nation, Current Affairs

Big snub to Pakistan as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published May 19, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Pakistan risks international condemnation if it violates the International Court of Justice order now and hangs Jadhav.
Judges enter to read the world court’s verdict in Jadhav’s case, in The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday.
 Judges enter to read the world court’s verdict in Jadhav’s case, in The Hague, Netherlands on Thursday.

New Delhi/The Hague: In a major diplomatic victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) barred Pakistan on Thursday from executing former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav,  convicted by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges, till the world court  pronounces its final decision in the case.

The Hague court rejected Pakistan’s claims that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, and ruled that India should have been granted consular access.

India heaved a collective sigh of relief with political leaders hailing the order, and the former naval officer’s friends in Mumbai erupting in joy and bursting firecrackers.

The ICJ will now call for a more comprehensive filing from India before it decides the case, a process that could take years. Pakistan risks international condemnation if it  violates the ICJ order now and hangs Jadhav.

The ICJ is the top United Nations legal body for  hearing disputes between countries and its rulings are binding, though occasionally flouted.

Granting the provisional relief sought by India, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to take all measures to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision and inform the court of all the measures taken in implementation of the order.

The court also said it was legally “binding” on both countries and involves “international legal obligations”.

The ICJ said that “the mere fact that Mr Jadhav is under a death sentence and might therefore be executed is sufficient to demonstrate the existence of a risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India.”

Excerpts from the judgement
On Jurisdiction

  • The Court has jurisdiction prima facie to hear the case.
  • It recalled that India sought to ground its jurisdiction in Article I of the Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention, which provides that the Court has jurisdiction over “disputes arising out of the interpretation or application of the (Vienna) Convention”.
  • It further notes that the acts alleged by India, i.e., the alleged failure by Pakistan to provide the requisite consular notifications with regard to the arrest and detention of Mr. Jadhav, as well as the alleged failure to allow communication and provide access to him, appear to be capable of falling within the scope of the Convention.

On Consular access
The Court observed that the rights to consular notification and access between a State and its nationals, as well as the obligations of the detaining State to inform the person concerned without delay of his rights with regard to consular assistance and to allow their exercise, are recognized in Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention, and that India has alleged violations of this provision. In the view of the Court, therefore, it appears that the rights alleged by India are plausible.

Risk of irreparable prejudice

  • The Court said that the mere fact that Mr. Jadhav is under a death sentence and might therefore be executed is sufficient to demonstrate the existence of a risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India. The court further observed that Pakistan has indicated that any execution of Mr. Jadhav would probably not take place before the month of August 2017. This means that there is a risk that an execution could take place at any moment thereafter, before the court has given its final decision in the case.
  • The Court also noted that Pakistan gave no assurance that Jadhav will not be executed before the court has rendered its final decision.
  • In those circumstances, the court was satisfied that “there is urgency” in the present case.
Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Childhood friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav celebrate in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

ICJ verdict: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family relieved

Jadhav’s uncle, Subhash Jadhav said, “We are really happy with decision. In fact, all Indians are happy."
19 May 2017 2:23 AM
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj

ICJ verdict on Jadhav case: Sushma Swaraj says relieved, thanks Harish Salve

She also complimented the team of officers from her ministry for their tireless efforts and hard work put up in the matter.
19 May 2017 1:15 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
 

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 

Honor 8 Lite review: A great-looking mid-range smartphone

The Honor 8 Lite is a likeable phone with a good amount of focus on performance and looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only 1 day Hyderabad had clean air

TS Pollution Control Board has been monitoring continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at six locations Hyderabad Central University, Sanathnagar, Zoo Park, Pasamylaram, Bollaram and ICRISAT.

Telangana finalises criteria for awards

The categories include flagship programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi and Haritha Haram, general category and innovation category.

Hyderabad to get more flyovers

This flyover is set to ease traffic snarls between Secunderabad-Balanagar-Kukatpally stretch and also traffic coming from Bowenpally, Balkampet, Jeedimetla and surrounding areas.

Telangana: Centre must take lead, say officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana: Funds’ usage to hit budget plan

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too wants to shift the budget year to January-December period.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham