Nation, Current Affairs

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Maran brothers' reply on ED's plea

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Earlier, ED had moved the HC challenging a special court's order discharging the Maran brothers and others in the Aircel-Maxis case
Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI)
 Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea against their discharge in the Aircel-Maxis case.

ED had, on May 2, moved the High Court challenging a special court's February 2 order discharging the Maran brothers and others in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

The special court had said that the charges were based on "misreading of official files", speculation and surmises of the complainant.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini, while discharging them, had also said that no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of the accused was made out on the basis of the materials placed on record before it.

In the money laundering case, ED had filed charge sheet against the Maran brothers, Kalanithi's wife Kavery, Managing Director of South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) K Shanmugam, SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The special court, in two separate orders, had said that the case was based on the foundation that Dayanidhi and Sarma deliberately delayed the approval relating to several issues, including the issuance of UAS licences to Aircel, to force Chennai-based promoter C Sivasankaran to exit from the telecom sector.

Tags: maran brothers, delhi high court, aircel-marxis case, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

At 105, woman receives honorary high school diploma

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sachin Tendulkar receives blessings from Narendra Modi for ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’

“Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar following his meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli-led Team India retain top spot in latest ICC Test rankings

Top-ranked Indian side lead South Africa by six points following the annual update in ICC Test rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Dhinchak Pooja is back with a ‘Selfie’ song and the Internet can’t get over it

The song was first posted on May 14 and has been trending since then with over one million views and current 28 on Youtube. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Harvard student composes, submits rap album as senior thesis

Shaw was at home for winter break in 2015, struggling to find a topic for a written thesis, when he told his mother, Michelle Shaw, about the creative thesis option. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 5 could have highest-rated camera ever

DXO has ranked various smartphone cameras in the recent past, with the new HTC U11 topping the chart by scoring a DXOMark of 90. Last year’s Google Pixel scored a mark of 89.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED files money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, Mukerjeas, others

Former minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Tell us where the ‘leaked’ data are: UIDAI seeks explanation from CIS

The UIDAI has also sought technical details on how access was gained for the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) site -- one of the four portals where the alleged leak happened. (Photo: File/Representational)

Ex-coal secy HC Gupta, 2 other bureaucrats convicted in coal scam

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Mishra vs Kejriwal: Trader says he donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, rubbishes bribery claims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: File)

Justice Karnan’s lawyers approach prez for suspension of SC order

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham