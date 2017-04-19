Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana key departments fail to spend allotted funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Apr 19, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Departments like education, health curb expenses as revenue collection takes a hit.
In the total Budget in 2015-16 under-spending was 18.1 per cent and in 2016-17 it was 14 per cent.
Hyderabad: In the last two years, the TS government has allotted huge funds to some key departments like health, education, rural development and others.

Surprisingly, at the end of the financial year, it was noticed that there was ‘under-spending’ by most of the key departments.

In the 2015-16 financial year, the TS government had reduced the total Budget size by 18.1 per cent at the end of the year. In the 2016-17 financial year, again, the total Budget size was reduced by 14 per cent.

An analysis by Central government’s legislative research wing revealed that even in revenue collection, in the key revenue earning departments such as tax and non-tax revenue, there was under-collection at the end of the year.

In the years 2015-16 and 2016-17 there has been under-spending in various departments due to several reasons. Officials said the main problem was timely release of funds for under-spending and sometimes non-availability of required funds as allotted in the Budget.

In 2015-16, the social welfare department shows under-spending of 51.8 per cent against its total Budget allocation and in 2016-17 it was 3.2 per cent. In the total Budget in 2015-16 under-spending was 18.1 per cent and in 2016-17 it was 14 per cent.

In 2015-16, the total Budget was Rs 1,15,689 crore and actual expenditure was Rs 97,923 crore. In the 2016-17 financial year, the total Budget was Rs 1,30,416 crore and the actual expenditure was Rs 1.12,191 crore. The irrigation department stood on top in 2016-17 by under-spending of 39.7 per cent funds.

In the revenue collection also in 2015-16 financial year, the total revenue collection was – 15 per cent and in 2016-17 it was -14 per cent. The state government’s target in getting revenue through sale of land and properties has failed. Following this, the state government has dropped this head in the 2017-18 financial year.

Tags: ts government, financial year
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

