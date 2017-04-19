Supreme Court verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case today

The conspiracy hatched in 1990 by Advani and others culminated in the demolition, the CBI said and added that conspiracy charge was dropped on technical grounds and should be revived. (Photo: DC File )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict in appeals in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, for reviving ‘conspiracy charge’ against BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 19 others.

While reserving orders a bench of Justices Pinaki Ghose and Rohinton Naruman has said it will revive conspiracy charges and direct the trial court in Lucknow to complete the trial in two years by ordering day-to-day hearing.

Now separate trials are held in Rae Bareilly (against Advani and others without conspiracy charge) and Lucknow (with conspiracy).

The CBI chargesheet had alleged that a secret meeting took place at the residence of Vinay Katiyar on the eve of the demolition during which the final decision to demolish the disputed structure was taken.

The conspiracy hatched in 1990 by Advani and others culminated in the demolition, the CBI said and added that conspiracy charge was dropped on technical grounds and should be revived.

Haji Mahboob Ahmad in his writ petition to the Supreme Court questioned the dropping of conspiracy charge against Advani and others.