Sidelined by AIADMK, TTV Dhinakaran calls meeting of MLAs, 6 back him

Chennai: After being sidelined by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday called for a meeting of MLAs and District Secretaries the party headquarters in Royapettah this afternoon at 3 pm.

AIADMK leader and state Finance Minister D Jayakumar yesterday announced that VK Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran were to be 'delinked' from the party.

Earlier, Jayakumar announced that a new committee was formed to administer the affairs of the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, 6 party MLAs have extended support to Dhinakaran, said reports.

Thangatamilselvan (Andipatti), S.T.K. Jakkaiyan (Cumbum), K Kathirkamu (Periyakulam) – all in Theni district; P Vetrivel (Perambur in Chennai), Edhirkottai S.G. Subramanian (Sattur) and S Selvamohandos Pandian (Tenkasi) – met Dhinakaran at his house in Adyar rebelling against the decision of the AIADMK top brass.

Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew from the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the party should not be controlled by one family, adding it was nothing short of treason to allow the former to control the party's affairs.

He said that he had sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary 'illegal'.