Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh heave sigh of relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Both Telugu states expected to receive 96 per cent of the normal monsoon.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a normal monsoon across India. However, for the two Telugu speaking states, the monsoon could be similar to that of 2016, or probably slightly less, with a variation of 4 per cent.

Director-General of Meteorology of the IMD, Dr K.J. Ramesh, told this newspaper that the monsoon will be normal for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as it was in 2016.

“However, the Rayalseema region may not get sufficient rain because the area falls in the rain shadow region. The Andhra Pradesh government has to re-think the surface water management programme, especially for districts in Rayalaseema,” he said.

There has been an alarming decrease in water levels in all major irrigation dams in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD director-general said that one can only hope there will be good inflows this year in Mahabaleshwar, the origin of the Krishna river, and Nashik, the origin of the Godavari river in the Western Ghats. A good rain in the central parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will also improve the water inflows into the river Godavari considerably.

The Krishna and Godavari rivers are the principal contributors and major sources of water for the two states, whose rivers originate in the western region and may have good inflows this season.

Both the Telugu-speaking states are heavily dependent on the monsoons, particularly on the south-west monsoon. All major reservoirs — Narayanpur, Almatti, Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar — are almost dry.

There were no rains in the Tungabhadra basin, resulting in nil inflows in rivers in Andhra Pradesh last year. The local weather bureau said it would release an explicit monsoon forecast for the two states in mid-June 2017.

Tags: indian meteorological department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Throwback Tuesday: Sonam looks adorable as Charlie Chaplin in this childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Cahrlie Chaplin as a kid. (Pics: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Video: Here's why saving the boy child is crucial for the society

An important lesson in parenting (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indians can visit Russia's far east without visas

The region will earn more money from tourist traffic growth, Russian PM said (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WhatsApp private policy: considering law on data protection, Centre tells SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

TN: Plaint against scribe for 'sitting carelessly' during anthem, 'disrespecting' it

National flag. (File photo)

Hindi may be made compulsory till class X in CBSE schools, KVs

(Representational image)

AIADMK symbol case: Court asks Delhi Police to medically examine Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)

Will offer to meet Punjab CM: Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham