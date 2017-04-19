 LIVE !  :  The Mi 6 smartphone will be unveiled shortly! LIVE: Xiaomi to announce its Mi 6 flagship shortly!
 
I have stepped aside, must consult Sasikala before resigning: Dhinakaran

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 19, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
AIADMK had on Tuesday decided to sideline Dhinakaran and Sasikala, in an attempt to merger with the OPS faction.
 AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Admitting that there was a revolt against him in the AIADMK, Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that he would have to consult Sasikala before resigning as the deputy general secretary of the party.

However, he added, “I have stepped aside in the interest of the party, so there is no question of resigning.”

Admitting that AIADMK had turned against him, Dhinakaran said that the revolt might have been due to some fears.

“I have no regrets because I don’t have any expectations,” PTI reported Dhinakaran as saying.

Earlier today, Dhinakaran had claimed that there was no revolt against him and that all AIADMK MLAs were with him.

The AIADMK (Amma) faction had on Tuesday decided to sideline Dhinakaran and Sasikala, in an attempt to unite the group with the faction led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Panneerselvam had said the ouster of Sasikala and Dhinakaran was one of the conditions for merger of the warring factions.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, sasikala, aiadmk, o panneerselvam, aiadmk merger
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

