Hyderabad High Court seeks ATR on transport workers rules

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the governments of AP and Telangana states to submit action taken reports on implementation AP Motor Transport Workers Rules, 1963.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganthan and Justice Shameem Akhter told the authorities of both the states to explain in their reports whether private travel agents have been maintaining the working hours of drivers in terms of the Rules or not. The bench also wanted to know how many buses were inspected so far and what action was taken against the private travels who are not following the Rules.

The bench was dealing with a PIL by K.V. Subba Reddy, an advocate of the city, seeking to direct the two governments and the authorities concerned to frame guidelines for effective implementation of the Provisions of Motor Vehicles Act 1988, Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 and AP Motor Transport Workers Rules, 1963.

The bench expressed displeasure at the reports filed by the transport department of both states, by pointing out that the reports were bereft of details as sought by the court.

The bench pointed out that the authorities were taking the courts casually and filing the reports without details.

B. Satyanarayana, counsel appearing for AP, submitted that a committee has been constituted with the officers of roads and buildings, transport, health and police departments for implementations of the Act and Rules.

The bench responded: “The Act was made in 1961 and now you are setting up a committee which is nothing but to show that you are doing something”.

While adjourning the case to June 6, the bench told the principal transport secretaries of both the states to file their reports by June 2, failing which the officers will have to appear before the court on June 6.