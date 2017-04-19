Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court seeks ATR on transport workers rules

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:36 am IST
The bench pointed out that the authorities were taking the courts casually and filing the reports without details.
The bench expressed displeasure at the reports filed by the transport department of both states, by pointing out that the reports were bereft of details as sought by the court. (Representational image)
 The bench expressed displeasure at the reports filed by the transport department of both states, by pointing out that the reports were bereft of details as sought by the court. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the governments of AP and Telangana states to submit action taken reports on implementation AP Motor Transport Workers Rules, 1963.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganthan and Justice Shameem Akhter told the authorities of both the states to explain in their reports whether private travel agents have been maintaining the working hours of drivers in terms of the Rules or not. The bench also wanted to know how many buses were inspected so far and what action was taken against the private travels who are not following the Rules.

The bench was dealing with a PIL by K.V. Subba Reddy, an advocate of the city, seeking to direct the two governments and the authorities concerned to frame guidelines for effective implementation of the Provisions of Motor Vehicles Act 1988, Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 and AP Motor Transport Workers Rules, 1963.

The bench expressed displeasure at the reports filed by the transport department of both states, by pointing out that the reports were bereft of details as sought by the court.

The bench pointed out that the authorities were taking the courts casually and filing the reports without details.

B. Satyanarayana, counsel appearing for AP, submitted that a committee has been constituted with the officers of roads and buildings, transport, health and police departments for implementations of the Act and Rules.

The bench responded: “The Act was made in 1961 and now you are setting up a committee which is nothing but to show that you are doing something”.

While adjourning the case to June 6, the bench told the principal transport secretaries of both the states to file their reports by June 2, failing which the officers will have to appear before the court on June 6.

Tags: hyderabad high court, motor transport workers act 1961, k.v. subba reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Throwback Tuesday: Sonam looks adorable as Charlie Chaplin in this childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Cahrlie Chaplin as a kid. (Pics: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Video: Here's why saving the boy child is crucial for the society

An important lesson in parenting (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indians can visit Russia's far east without visas

The region will earn more money from tourist traffic growth, Russian PM said (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WhatsApp private policy: considering law on data protection, Centre tells SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

TN: Plaint against scribe for 'sitting carelessly' during anthem, 'disrespecting' it

National flag. (File photo)

Hindi may be made compulsory till class X in CBSE schools, KVs

(Representational image)

AIADMK symbol case: Court asks Delhi Police to medically examine Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)

Will offer to meet Punjab CM: Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham