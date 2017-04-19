Fearing he may flee, Delhi Police issues lookout notice against Dhinakaran

 BREAKING !  :  Senior BJP leader L. K. Advani. (Photo: PTI) Babri case: SC allows CBI appeal challenging withdrawal of charges against Advani
 
All sea and airports have been alerted and immigration officials asked to report if Dhinakaran tries to board a flight.
New Delhi: The crime branch of Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, fearing he may try to flee India after being sidelined by the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, and indicted by a middleman for trying to bribe the Election Commission (EC).

All sea and airports have been alerted with Dhinakaran’s details and immigration officials have been directed to alert police if he tries to board a flight, reports said.

Police officials have confirmed the lookout notice against Dhinakaran, but refused to give details.

Delhi Police had on Monday arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman of Dhinakaran, and found Rs 1.3 crores on him. It is alleged that Dhinakaran intended to bribe EC officials with Rs 50 crores to get the AIADMK 'Two Leaves' symbol allotted.

The EC had earlier cancelled bypolls in late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's constituency of RK Nagar after Income Tax officials found that the Dhinakaran/Sasikala faction of the AIADMK had distributed money to the voters.

