Disabled need not stand up for anthem, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court which has earlier made it mandatory that National Anthem should be played at the commencement of film in all cinemas across the country and movie goers will have to stand during the singing of National Anthem, on Tuesday exempted disabled persons from this order.

A three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A.M. Khanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder directed that the persons who are wheelchair users, those with autism, persons suffering from cerebral palsy, multiple disabilities, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, leprosy cured, muscular dystrophy and deaf and blind be treated not to be within the ambit of the orders passed.

Appearing for a film society, senior counsel C.U. Singh, prayed for recall of the order stating that it affected the fundamental right to free speech. He questioned the court for passing such an order as it was within the domain of the executive or the legislature to give such directions.

The bench sought the response of the Centre on another PIL for a direction that Vande Mataram should be declared as a National Song and singing of it should be made compulsory in all schools. The court said it will consider the plea to frame a national policy to promote and propagate National Anthem and National Song.