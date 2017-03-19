Thanks to Jat quota agitation, no Delhi Metro services from 11:30 pm today

According to reports, 12 stations in Central Delhi will also be closed until 8 pm till further orders. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In preparation for the proposed Jat agitation in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will suspend its train services to and from all stations outside Delhi from 11.30 pm on Sunday.

According to reports, 12 stations in Central Delhi will also be closed until 8 pm till further orders. An advisory for commuters has also been issued by the Delhi Police which has ordered the closure of several important routes.

As directed by Delhi Police authorities, Metro services will not be available at all Metro Stations outside Delhi (NCR stations) i.e. on Line -2 (Guru Dronacharya to Huda City Centre) on Line-3 and 4 (Kaushambi to Vaishali and Noida Sector-15 to Noida City Center ) and on Line-6 (Sarai to Escotrs Mujesar) from March 19, 11.30 p.m. onwards till further instructions from the police authorities.

Moreover, following metro stations in Delhi region will also remain closed for public from 8:00 pm onwards on March 19 till further directions - Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, R K Ashram Marg, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium.

However, interchange facility will be available at all interchange stations.

The services at all these Metro stations will be resumed only after getting clearance from the Delhi Police.

Unhappy with the authorities over their demands and grievances being unaddressed, Jat protesters on Wednesday announced non-cooperation after Holi (March 13) and are taking their stir to Delhi from tomorrow.

They gave a call for the march to besiege Parliament and to hold dharnas on the Delhi border, blocking all highways, to press for their demands for reservation.

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday discussed the ongoing Jat agitation.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who moved an adjournment motion during the Budget session, said the Congress and the BJP were trying to play politics on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the Jats of Haryana.

Chautala said the state's BJP government had failed to implement the community's demands even after agreeing to them last year.

Apart from reservation, the Jats are demanding jobs to the next of kin of those killed in violence in the agitation last year, compensation to those injured, withdrawal of cases against them and action against officers who ordered action against the Jats.

Violence during the Jat agitation, in February 2016, claimed the lives of 30 people and injured around 200 people. Government and private property worth hundreds of crores of rupees was damaged.