Telangana: School ‘jails’ kids for fee before SSC exam

On Saturday morning, the management of Saritha Vidhya Niketan did not allow 19 students to take the SSC exam as they did not pay the pending fee. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hayathnagar police registered a case against Saritha Vidya Niketan for not allowing the students with fee dues to appear for SSC exam and locking them up in a room for about an hour. On Saturday morning, the management of Saritha Vidhya Niketan did not allow 19 students to take the SSC exam as they did not pay the pending fee.

Upon information, police rushed to the school and helped the students take the exam. In the evening, one of the parents A Jangareddy lodged a complaint stating that the management had confined the students for one hour. School officials said they would allow the students to write the examination only after the fee dues were cleared, he alleged. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under charges of wrongful confinement and under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Anger after students told to remove burkha for SSC:

Mild tension prevailed at the SVV High School, Saidabad, after the principal asked girl students to remove their burkha to write the SSC exam on Saturday. The girls had taken off the veil for identification while entering the centre, but the principal demanded that they remove the burqa as well. The girls protested, and called their parents when the principal remained firm.

The parents argued with the principal and tension grew when local leaders and police arrived at the spot. The issue was reported to the district education officer. who replied: “If a Muslim girl candidate desires to take the examination with her burkha on, she should be permitted to do so.” He asked the principal to take the help of women invigilators to check the students at the entrance to establish their identity and detect any forbidden material.