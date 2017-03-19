K Chandrasekhar Rao asks Modi to intervene on US hate crimes

Hyderabad: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has written to the Prime Minister asking him to take up the ma-tter of hate crimes against Indians with authorities in the United States.

Mr Rao, in his letter, said there had been an increase in the number of hate crimes in the US. He particularly referred to the murder of techie Kuchibhotla Srinivas in Kansas and said the killing had left families of those working in the US particularly worried.

He added that the India-American community was contributing immen-sely towards the development of both the United States and India. Mr Rao wanted the matter to be brought up discussed at the appropriate level.