 BREAKING !  :  Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) UP govt will work for all section of society without bias: CM Yogi Adityanath
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Jat agitators call off strike after Haryana CM promises to begin reservation process

ANI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Malik further said that they would take decision on coming protests in a state executive meeting to be held on March 26.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Jat quota agitators on Sunday postponed the 'Delhi Gherao' after holding discussion with the Haryana government. The protesters had planned a protest outside Parliament in Delhi.

"Suspended Delhi Kooch after agreement with the Haryana Government on all issues," Jat leader Yashpal Malik told the media in New Delhi.

Malik asserted that they have assured the government that tomorrow's Delhi Kooch programme has been suspended and Jats would now not come to Delhi.

Malik further said that they would take decision on coming protests in a state executive meeting to be held on March 26.

With an intention of pacifying the protesters, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Jat reservation process at the Centre will begin after appointment of chairman and members of National Commission for Backward Classes.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to cooperate in order to maintain peace and harmony.

Earlier in the day, hoping to build a consensus between the Jat community and the government, the All-India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) leader Yashpal Malik on Sunday said they had seven issues which could only be resolved through a dialogue, while confirming the Jat community would meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The development came hours after Khattar urged protestors to meet him and other ministers ahead of the agitation.

Khattar said the government was serious about the issues of the Jat community and assured them of resolving the issue soon.

Tags: jat protest, jat reservation, delhi gherao, manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Karan, Rana and team launch trailer of Baahubali sequel
Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre sanctions 14 road projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh

The long pending demand for Vizianagaram bypass has been fulfilled. (File Photo)

RSS body urges govt to reduce BT Cotton seed prices

BT Cotton seeds (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Quota stir: DSP, 3 cops injured as Jat protesters clash with police

Four policemen injured when Jat protesters clashed with police during their march towards Delhi in Fatehabad on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

After Adityanath’s elevation, RSS says it has no say in selection of CMs

Replying to a specific question on choosing Adityanath, a Swayamsevak, as Chief Minister, RSS Joint General Secretary Bhagaiah told reporters it was a political decision. (Photo: AP)

Children who abuse parents can be evicted from home: Delhi HC

This is a major improvisation in a 2007 law that had left it to state governments to frame rules to protect the life and property of senior citizens. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham