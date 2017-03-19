Jat agitators call off strike after Haryana CM promises to begin reservation process

New Delhi: Jat quota agitators on Sunday postponed the 'Delhi Gherao' after holding discussion with the Haryana government. The protesters had planned a protest outside Parliament in Delhi.

"Suspended Delhi Kooch after agreement with the Haryana Government on all issues," Jat leader Yashpal Malik told the media in New Delhi.

Malik asserted that they have assured the government that tomorrow's Delhi Kooch programme has been suspended and Jats would now not come to Delhi.

Malik further said that they would take decision on coming protests in a state executive meeting to be held on March 26.

With an intention of pacifying the protesters, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Jat reservation process at the Centre will begin after appointment of chairman and members of National Commission for Backward Classes.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to cooperate in order to maintain peace and harmony.

Earlier in the day, hoping to build a consensus between the Jat community and the government, the All-India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) leader Yashpal Malik on Sunday said they had seven issues which could only be resolved through a dialogue, while confirming the Jat community would meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The development came hours after Khattar urged protestors to meet him and other ministers ahead of the agitation.

Khattar said the government was serious about the issues of the Jat community and assured them of resolving the issue soon.