Indian graduates are not industry-ready, says Shashi Tharoor

Published Mar 19, 2017, 12:42 am IST
MP said regulatory bodies were only asking educational institutions to comply with set norms instead of focusing on outcomes.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor signs his book ‘An Era of Darkness the British Empire in India’, at the Secunderabad club. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Former minister of human resource development, Shashi Tharoor on Saturday called for major reforms in the education policy which he said will help the country achieve global standards. The country boa-sts of some reputed universities and institutions but a lot needs to be done to improve quality of education, he said.

Mr Tharoor was delivering a talk on educatio-nal policies at an event  organised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) at the Uni-versity of Hyderabad.

The MP said regulatory bodies were only asking educational institutions to comply with set norms instead of focusing on outcomes.

“I’m sorry to say this but scores of graduates coming out of colleges are not industry-ready, and has been pointed out by many organisations such the CII, FICCI and Assocham. This is why many of software firms are again training freshly-recruited graduates before putting them on projects. Infosys has a campus in Mysore, whi-ch resembles an Amer-ican varsity... wh-ere they teach graduates to get them industry-rea-dy,” Mr. Tharoor said.

The minister added that India will be a very young country soon. “By 2020, India will have 160 million youth between the ages of 19 and 23. No other country, not even China will have such a large workforce at their disposal,” he said.

He added that the need of the hour was providing the right training at the academic age to make the youth readily employable.

