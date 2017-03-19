Quota stir: DSP, 3 cops injured as Jat protesters clash with police

Four policemen injured when Jat protesters clashed with police during their march towards Delhi in Fatehabad on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Fatehabad: A Deputy Superintendent of Police was among four policemen injured when Jat protesters clashed with police during their march towards Delhi in Fatehabad on Sunday, police said.

A Jat leader, however, claimed that police had lobbed tear gas shells and tried to disperse them when they were marching in a peaceful manner. He claimed a few protesters were also injured.

The clash took place in Dhani Gopal village on Sirsa-Hisar Delhi National Highway when police tried to stop tractor trolleys carrying protesters from heading towards the national capital, police said.

They said some stones were also pelted by the protesters as they clashed with the cops.

Police said that DSP rank officer Gurdial Singh and three constables were injured.

Police also said that two of its buses were damaged while some equipment of the electronic media was snatched allegedly by the protesters while they were covering the event.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited Jat leaders for talks in Delhi today, in a bid to end the community's 50-day long quota stir.

The talks come ahead of the Jat community's plans to gherao Parliament tomorrow in support of their demands.