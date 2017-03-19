 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha continue to frustrate Australia as India continue to move closer to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha frustrate Australia
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Adityanath to be sworn in as UP CM today; focus on development, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 11:04 am IST
State BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya and the BJP national vice-president Dinesh Sharma will be Deputy CMs.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath returns after he was elected leader of the BJP Uttar Pradesh state legislature party in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath returns after he was elected leader of the BJP Uttar Pradesh state legislature party in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today, as Governor Ram Naik will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Adityanath and his Cabinet at a function in Lucknow's Kanshiram memorial ground in the afternoon.

State BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya and the party's National Vice-President Dinesh Sharma will be the Deputy Chief Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled States will attend the ceremony.

Maurya on Sunday said he had no issues with Adityanath being chosen as CM. 

"I have been entrusted with responsibility of Deputy CM. I will work on law and order situation," he stressed.

Another firebrand Hindutva leader, Uma Bharti, said that Adityanath would focus on development and nationalism.

"For me Modi ji being the PM of India, and my younger brother Yogi ji becoming UP CM is the best news of the 21st century," she claimed.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the lone Muslim minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, on Saturday defended the BJP's choice of controversial leader Yogi Adityanath as the next UP chief minister, saying he will work for the party's "inclusive growth" agenda.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Naqvi said that Adityanath will prove his critics wrong by his developmental work and will emerge as the best chief minister.

Rejecting apprehensions of Adityanath being a hardline Hindutva leader, Naqvi said he was a "hardline leader of inclusive development".

Naqvi said Adityanath will prove all political pundits and analysts who have concerns regarding him "wrong".

BJP national secretary Siddarth Nath Singh played down Yogi's hardline Hindutva image. "That image may be with media but he (Adityanath) has been elected again and again. He stands for development and that is the agenda we have got and we will will stick to the agenda," Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters soon after the Gorakhpur MP's election as the BJP legislature party leader.

Adityanath visited Smriti Upwan in Lucknow ahead of his oath taking ceremony on Sunday, but cancelled a planned visit to Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, was unanimously elected BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs in Lucknow last evening. He, later, met the Governor and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Talking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, he said, he would follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas' and ensure all round development of the state.

Senior party leader and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was the central observer at the Legislature Party meeting, said it was a watershed moment for the BJP and it has become a common man's party. He said, the mandate is for development, and against corruption and black money.

But the Opposition Congress, the CPI(M) and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi have crossed swords with BJP for the decision.

In the recently held polls in the state, BJP had bagged 312 seats, and its allies 13, taking the alliance's tally to 325 in the 403-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has called on his followers and admirers to maintain law and order during their celebrations, while giving full freedom to the state police to take action on those who create ruckus.

"There should be no chaos in the name of celebrations. Police must deal swiftly and firmly with miscreants," he said.

Following the Chief Minister designate's orders, all the District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) have been called to ensure law and order is maintained.

Tags: yogi adityanath, bjp, up elections, uma bharti
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Yogi Adityanath arrives for the BJP’s legislature party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, where he was elected the BJPLP leader. (Photo: PTI)

It was BJP’s ‘conscious decision’ to choose Yogi Adityanath as UP CM

BJP leader said, “After demonetisation, this is Mr Modi’s second gamble before the 2019 elections.”
19 Mar 2017 12:23 AM
BJP leader Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi as UP Nath: Huge or calculated risk for 'development'?

Adityanath, Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are the three dominant faces of Hindus in UP.
18 Mar 2017 7:39 PM
Yogi Adityanath.

From head priest to UP: Who is Yogi Adityanath?

Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt and a five time Lok Sabha MP.
18 Mar 2017 6:57 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kapil Sharma finally reacts to reports of beating Sunil Grover up on a flight

The comic timing of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is a hit with the masses.
 

MS Dhoni registers FIR after losing 3 mobile phones in New Delhi

MS Dhoni’s mobile phone was lost when the Welcome Hotel, in which the Jharkhand cricket team was staying to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Bengal, caught fire. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Now, Karni Sena activists burn effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai

Screengrabs from the video.
 

LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha frustrate Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha continue to frustrate Australia as India continue to move closer to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

U'khand swearing-in: Crowd disappointed as Modi leaves without addressing them

With the new Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in tow, Modi left the venue waving to the crowds. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maintain law and order during celebrations: Adityanath to supporters before oath

Yogi Adityanath arrives for the BJP’s legislature party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, where he was elected the BJPLP leader. (Photo: PTI)

AAP responsible for Amarinder's move to ban VIP culture: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Year of the Wild, game for adventure

Mr Siddaramaiah said his government was committed to preserving the state’s precious natural wealth.

Karnataka governor demurs, but government firm on shifting RGUHS

There is not an iota of truth in this. On Sunday as per our schedule, the RGUHS will be headquartered in Ramanagara’s spacious Kandaya Bhavan

Karnataka: Decriminalise prostitution, give us welfare, say sex workers

Members of Karnataka Sex Workers Union staging a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday against the Jayamala report on sex workers.(photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham