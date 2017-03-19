3 more hydel power stations to come up in Telangana

These stations are planned at newly-constructed multipurpose barrages at Medigadda, Tammidihatti and Tupakulagudem as part of Kaleshwaram irrigation project. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The TS government will set up three more hydel power stations to meet future demand in the state. These stations are planned at newly-constructed multipurpose barrages at Medigadda, Tammidihatti and Tupakulagudem as part of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Power minister G. Jagadish Reddy told the Legislative Assembly on Saturday that since formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government has commissioned two hydel power stations.

“Lower Jurala hydro electric project of 6x40 MW was commissioned in October 2016 and in Pulichintala hydro electric project, out of the 4x30 MW units, one was commissioned in September 2016. The remaining three units are scheduled to be commissioned in 2017-18 fiscal,” Mr Reddy said.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked whether Yadadri power plant project would be scrapped since it was not getting approvals from agencies concerned.

The minister replied that the government will complete Yadadri power plant at any cost though Opposition parties were trying to obstruct it on environmental issues.

“There is no question of going back on Yadadri power plant. Opposition parties may succeed in delaying the project by approaching courts and tribunals but you cannot succeed in completely stalling the project. We will overcome all legal and environmental issues soon and commence construction of project,” Mr Reddy said.