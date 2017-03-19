 BREAKING !  :  Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) UP govt will work for all section of society without bias: CM Yogi Adityanath
 
139-day Manipur economic blockade to be lifted tonight

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 19, 2017, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Lifting of indefinite economic blockade was resolved in a tripartite talk, involving UNC, Centre and Manipur government.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Imphal: The economic blockade spearheaded by United Naga Council (UNC) will be lifted after 139 days on Sunday midnight, according to a joint statement released after a tripartite talk.

UNC, the Centre and the BJP-led Manipur government had held the tripartite talk in Senapati on Sunday.

The land-locked state witnessed an indefinite economic blockade by UNC since November 1, 2016, against the state government's decision to create seven new districts by bifurcating the existing ones and upgradation of Sadar Hills to a full-fledged district.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh had said on February that he was ready for tripartite talks with the UNC to end the crippling three-month-long economic blockade.

He had also accused the BJP of having a "tacit understanding with the UNC" and said the saffron party's "gameplan" will fail in the March elections.

In December, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang had also sought the intervention of both the Centre and Manipur government in securing the lives and property of Naga people in the Imphal valley of Manipur.

Tags: economic blockade, united naga council, tripartite talk
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

