Two jawans dead in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A senior police officer said that the Maoists set fire to a dozen vehicles being used for construction in order to draw the search party into their ambush. (Representational image)

Bhopal: Maoists on Sunday ambushed a search party of security personnel near Bhejji in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma, leaving two jawans dead and six others injured.

Incidentally, the Maoist attack comes barely 24 hours after Intelligence Bureau sounded an alert on the plan by the rebels to target security forces in south Bastar.

Body of a civilian, an employee of a local contractor who has been awarded contract for construction of Bhejji-Chintagufa road in the district, was also recovered at the encounter site by security forces. The slain civilian was abducted by the rebels a couple of hours before the encounter took place, police said.

“Two jawans were killed and six others injured in the Maoist attack in Sukma district,” director general of police (Maoist operation), Chhattisgarh, D.M. Awasthi said.

The encounter took place when the joint team of District Reserve Group and Special Task Force was on out operation, local police said. Sources said Maoists’ first battalion led by dreaded ultra Hidma was involved in the attack. The slain jawans have been identified as assistant constables Madkam Handa and Mukesh Kadthi of DRG.