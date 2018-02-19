search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana liquor sale touch new high

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 19, 2018, 3:21 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 3:21 am IST
Total sales are expected to touch Rs 17,000 crore, the highest yet. Last year, liquor sales amounted to Rs 14,1784 crore.
Though there are about 40 days left in the fiscal year, liquor sales worth Rs 15,000 crore have alrea-dy been recorded. The government expects to make another Rs 2,000 crore by March 31.
Hyderabad: Liquor sales in Telangana have broken all previous records and touched a new high in 2017-18. Though there are about 40 days left in the fiscal year, liquor sales worth Rs 15,000 crore have already been recorded. The government expects to make another Rs 2,000 crore by March 31.

Total sales are expected to touch Rs 17,000 crore, the highest yet. Last year, liquor sales amounted to Rs 14,1784 crore. There has been a 12 per cent incre-ase in sales over the past year. These record-breaking liquor sales have come to the government’s rescue at a time when state revenues have taken a hit due to demonetisation and introduction of the GST.

 

As per the statistics available with the excise department, over 2.66 crore cases of liquor and over 3.7 crore cartons of beer have been sold this year, as of February 15, 2018. Both of these put together have generated Rs 15,092 crore for the state.

One case of liquor contains 8.64 litres of alcohol and one carton of beer contains 7.8 litres of alcohol. Last year, 2.71 crore cases of liquor and 3.36 crore cases of beer were sold.

Officials of the excise department attribute the increase in sales to the el-imination of gudumba (illicit liquor). Gudumba consumers in the state had to shift to the consumption of liquor supplied by the excise department.

“The excise revenues are in line with our expe-ctations. The department has been successful at curbing the production of illicit liquor over the past two years because of which liquor sales have increased,” said Somesh Kumar, commissioner of the excise department.

The state government earned a record Rs 12,143.88 crore through the sale of liquor in the 2015-16 financial year, achieving a growth rate of 18.61 per cent as compared to the previous year. In 2014-15, it earned Rs 10,238.78 crore.

Tags: liquor sales, demonetisation, gudumba
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




