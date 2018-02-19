search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After criticism, Vasundhara Raje govt withdraws ‘draconian’ gag law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published Feb 19, 2018, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Rajasthan Cong chief Sachin Pilot described the announcement as victory of people, Cong party and media struggle.
In the state assembly, Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje made the announcement of withdrawing gag law that aimed to protect corrupt public servants. (Photo: File | PTI)
 In the state assembly, Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje made the announcement of withdrawing gag law that aimed to protect corrupt public servants. (Photo: File | PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has withdrawn draconian bill that aimed to protect corrupt public servants. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje made the announcement in the state assembly on Monday.

The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017 was tabled in the previous session in October to replace an ordinance promulgated on September 7 under which prior sanction from an authority was required before an investigation into an offence committed by a public official could commence. However, as the move by the Vasundhara Raje government drew widespread criticism from various quarters, the bill was referred to select committee of the house.

 

Also Read: Amid protests, Rajasthan sends 'gag' ordinance to Assembly select committee

“We allowed the ordinance to lapse and the act didn’t come into force therefore any talk of ‘black law’ was misplaced. Yet, if it all boils down to withdrawing the concerned bill, then the government is withdrawing it,” Raje said.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot has described the announcement as a victory of people, Congress party and media struggle. He however, said withdrawing the bill was not enough rather the chief minister must initiate investigation into corruption charges against her ministers and stop from protecting corrupt.

“The CM had brought this ‘black law’ to institutionalise corruption and despite strong criticism the government was hell bent on implementing this act by referring it to select committee.  However, the defeat in recent by-polls and constant pressure from the Congress forced the CM to withdraw it,” said Pilot who had challenged the bill in the Rajasthan High Court.

What was in the ‘gag’ law:

The bill sought to stop courts from taking up complaints against ministers, lawmakers and officials without the government's approval.

It gave the government six months to decide if a court should order an inquiry into a private complaint against a minister, lawmaker or an official.

The most controversial clause was to impose ban on the media from disclosing the identity of the judge or any public servant facing allegations, unless the government has vetted the case. Journalists can be sentenced to two years in jail for violating the rule.

Tags: vasundhara raje, rajasthan government, gag law, sachin pilot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Robots may soon clean up manholes in Kerala

Initially, the services of the robot, christened 'Bandicoot' will be utilised in Thiruvananthapuram, which has over 5,000 manholes.
 

Sylvester Stallone dead? Actor falls prey to death hoax, again

The return of the hoax appears to have been sparked by him sharing a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At IIM-Ahmedabad, Canadian PM Trudeau says Donald Trump and he has lot in common

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was part of a discussion on 'Education and Investment Opportunities' with students of IIM-Ahmedabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

CBI registers case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari for Rs 3,600 cr fraud

CBI has registered a case against Rotomac pen promoter Vikram Kothari and his family in connection with a case related to the alleged swindling of Rs 3,695 crore of bank loan funds. (Photo: Facebook)

K'taka wants mission not commission govt: Modi attacks Siddaramaiah

Addressing a BJP public rally at Mysuru in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after he levelled a '10 per cent commission' charge against the Siddaramaiah govt, he received many calls saying his information was incorrect and it was much more. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls, bags 47 out of 75 seats, Cong wins 16

The civic elections were closely watched after the weak show put up by the BJP in the Assembly elections in December 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)

Fraud amount Rs 3,695 cr, ED registers FIR against Rotomac pens-owner

The ED, the officials said, would probe if the funds obtained through the alleged fraud were laundered and if the proceeds of the crime were subsequently used. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham