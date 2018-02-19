search on deccanchronicle.com
PNB fraud: Land to Mehul Choksi in Telangana under scanner

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 1:18 am IST
The amount includes fund-based and non-fund-based credit as of March 2017 — 9 months before fraud was detected.
Mehul Choksi
 Mehul Choksi

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has sought reports from revenue officials, the Ranga Reddy district administration and the TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation on irregularities in land allotments to the Gitanjali Group owned by Mehul Choksi, the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi, in the Rajiv Gems Park SEZ in Ravirala on the city’s outskirts.

PNB fraud

 

The Congress government in 2005 allotted 95 acres to the Gitanjali Group in the Rajiv Gems Park SEZ after the company promised to set up jewellery and watch manufacturing units, training centres for manufacturing jewellery and cutting and polishing of diamonds.

Tags: telangana state government, pnb fraud, mehul choksi, nirav modi case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


