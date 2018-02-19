Panchkula court drops 'sedition', 'attempt to murder' charges against Dera followers

In 2017, 36 people lost their lives in Haryana after Dera followers went on a rampage following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Panchkula, in a rape case. (Photo: PTI)

Panchkula: The Haryana's Panchkula Court on Monday has dropped 'attempt to murder' and 'sedition' charges against 53 Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the Panchkula violence case.

The court said that the police had failed to submit incriminating evidence, including CCTV footage to fortify the allegations.

According to media reports, Panchkula Dera in-charge Chamkaur Singh and media coordinator Surinder Dhiman Insan, are among the accused.

The accused have been discharged from the offences punishable under Section 307, 121 and 121-A, Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All the 53 accused will face trial in the case of violence and other sections in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Panchkula.

In 2017, thirty-six people lost their lives in Haryana after Dera Sacha Sauda followers went on a rampage following the conviction of their Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula, in a rape case.