search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong MLA NA Haris son surrenders after being booked for thrashing B'luru man

ANI
Published Feb 19, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged a protest against Haris outside city's Cubbon Park.
According to reports, the victim was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30 pm and later attacked the former over a heated exchange. (Photo: ANI)
 According to reports, the victim was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30 pm and later attacked the former over a heated exchange. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad surrendered on Monday after being booked for allegedly thrashing and threatening a man in a pub in Bengaluru's UB City.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against Haris outside city's Cubbon Park.

 

On Sunday, soon after the incident, Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, Nalapad was expelled from the party after the incident.

According to reports, the victim was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30 pm.

Read: MLA NA Haris red-faced after son assaults youth at cafe

The group reportedly told the victim, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to "sit properly”.

After a heated exchange of words, Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked the victim.

The victim was then rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and threatened him.

Tags: man thrashed, congress, mla na haris, mohammed haris nalapad, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru





Notice: Undefined variable: id in /var/www/html/deccan/adsblock/blockAd.php on line 3
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
 

2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skater braves wardrobe malfunction to win plaudits

The mishap happened when the 22-year-old Gabriella Papadakis leaned backwards early on and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume. The duo were still able to finish their short dance as Papadakis tried to keep her chest covered, but she left the ice in tears. (Photo: AFP)
 

Belly button reshaping is the latest cosmetic surgery trend

Many are opting to have belly button reshaping procedures. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Public sector banks to transfer officers every 3 yrs: Top Vigilance body

As per Central Vigilance Commission guidelines, all officers should be rotated every 3 years. Further, as per Bank's Transfer Policy for Officers, no officer should be retained in the same post for a period in excess of 3 years and in the same station (municipal limits) for a period in excess of 5 years. (Photo: ANI)

AP: Bodies of 5 'woodcutters' surface in lake, police say rare wood-smugglers

The bodies were decomposed by the time they were found and axes, torches and food items were found in their backpacks recovered near the lake. (Representational Image)

Former-PNB official used, shared bank passwords to help Nirav Modi

In January, PNB filed an initial criminal complaint with the CBI, accusing celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and others of defrauding the bank and causing it a loss of 2.8 billion rupees (more than USD 43 million). (Photo: File)

Kanpur: Rotomac-owner flees in NiMo-style after Rs 837 cr loan

Since last week, Kothari's office in Kanpur's City Center road has been locked and he himself has been untraceable ever since. (Photo: ANI)

Terrorists kill NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in poll-bound Meghalaya

43-year-old NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was returning after campaigning and was on his way to Williamnagar, his Assembly constituency, when the convoy came under attack, police said. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham