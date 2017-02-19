UP: Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for ‘peeping inot neighbour’s bedroom’

Lucknow: A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district was made to stand on one leg, thrashed and forced to drink urine for allegedly peeping into his neighbour’s bedroom.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident happened on the February 10, when Sumit (name changed) peeped into the bedroom of his neighbour Amit when he was wit his wife.

Sumit was later summoned by a panchayat on February 14, which saw an attendance of close to 125 people.

Sumit was thrashed by Amit, his wife, parents, uncle and his brothers.

“Amit brought a bottle containing urine. He claimed that the urine was of himself and his wife. The bottle was half full. Four to five people from his family held the victim and forced the content to his mouth,” a villager privy to the incident said.

No one came forward to save Sumit, and ever since the incident, the family has left their home unable to face the humiliation. Other villagers also revealed that Sumit ran back to his house and tried to set himself on fire after the incident.

Authorities took cognisance after Sumit’s wife approached the police with a complaint.

Several people have been booked by the police.

Amit and his family meanwhile lodged a complaint against Sumit claiming that he peeped into their house with the intention of stealing.