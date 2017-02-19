Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Man thrashed, forced to drink urine for ‘peeping inot neighbour’s bedroom’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
Villagers revealed that the victim ran back to his house and tried to set himself on fire after the incident.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Lucknow: A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district was made to stand on one leg, thrashed and forced to drink urine for allegedly peeping into his neighbour’s bedroom.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident happened on the February 10, when Sumit (name changed) peeped into the bedroom of his neighbour Amit when he was wit his wife.

Sumit was later summoned by a panchayat on February 14, which saw an attendance of close to 125 people.

Sumit was thrashed by Amit, his wife, parents, uncle and his brothers.

“Amit brought a bottle containing urine. He claimed that the urine was of himself and his wife. The bottle was half full. Four to five people from his family held the victim and forced the content to his mouth,” a villager privy to the incident said.  

No one came forward to save Sumit, and ever since the incident, the family has left their home unable to face the humiliation. Other villagers also revealed that Sumit ran back to his house and tried to set himself on fire after the incident.

Authorities took cognisance after Sumit’s wife approached the police with a complaint.

Several people have been booked by the police.

Amit and his family meanwhile lodged a complaint against Sumit claiming that he peeped into their house with the intention of stealing.

Tags: panchayat, justice

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Queen of limbo Shemika Charles goes under SUV in thrilling act

She is a sensation on the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

3D-printed 'laugh star' becomes first artwork created in space

Eyal Gever's 3D-printed 'laugh-star' becomes first artwork created in space
 

Someone changed Palanisamy's name to 'Sasikala's Slave' on Wikipedia

The battle for power in Tamil Nadu intensifies (Photo: Twitter)
 

England's Ben Stokes primed to be IPL 2017's next millionaire

Ben Stokes 'reputation has soared during England's winter tour of India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Ishank Jaggi included in auction pool

Ishank Jaggi was not kept in pruned list of 351 players that BCCI announced after consultation with the franchises. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch | World's first fully-manned hoverbike tested in Moscow

SCORPION platform is a single-seat aircraft that rediscovers the art of flying and hovering enabling a hi-tech quadcopter-based solution.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar says Farakka barrage reason for floods, wants it to be de-commissioned

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo: AP)

Haryana: Jat agitation raises spectre of last year's violence

The fresh protests come at a time when Haryana is observing golden jubilee of its formation. (Photo: Representational Image)

Ansari embarks on five-day visit to Rwanda, Uganda

Vice President Hamid Ansari. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 533 crore budget for making Kerala schools hi-tech

Representational image (Photo: File)

AP: Infosys Sudha Murthy to be sworn in as TTD member today

Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation with Dr Devi Shetty. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham