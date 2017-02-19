Nation, Current Affairs

Neiphu Rio all set to become Nagaland's new chief minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 19, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 7:26 am IST
Mr Zeliang and Mr Rio who were in New Delhi have also left for the Ayora Resort where the legislators are camping.
Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang.
Guwahati: In a dramatic turn of political development in trouble-torn Nagaland, former CM Neiphu Rio is all set to become the new chief minister of Nagaland.

Informing that at least 45 legislators of the ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) on Saturday deserted its party president Shurhozelie Liezietsu who was contemplating to replace CM T.R. Zeliang, sources in the NPF told this newspaper that 45 legislators have reached a resort at Kaziranga National Park in Assam where they are meeting Mr Zeliang and Mr Rio on Saturday. Mr Zeliang and Mr Rio who were in New Delhi have also left for the Ayora Resort where the legislators are camping.

