Nation, Current Affairs

22 militants killed in two months in Jammu and Kashmir, highest since 2010

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Meanwhile, 20 armymen lost their lives in avalanches in the Valley, and 6 soldiers were killed during counter-insurgency operations.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Srinagar: The army has lost 26 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir in the first two months of 2017, while the security forces have stepped up the heat against militants and killed 22 extremists in 50 days -- the highest since 2010.

While 20 armymen, including an officer, lost their lives in avalanches in the Valley, six soldiers were killed during counter-insurgency operations across the state that led to the killing of 22 militants as well, security officials said in Srinagar.

Among the armymen killed was a Major who died while battling militants in Handwara area of Kupwara district on February 14.

Three militants were killed in the operation, the officials said.

Earlier that day, three soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with militants in Hajin area of Bandipora district and a militant was also killed, they said.

Two days before on February 12, four militants were gunned down in an encounter in Kulgam district of Kashmir, that claimed the lives of two soldiers .

One civilian was killed in the exchange of firing between the militants and security forces while another civilian died in security forces’ firing on protesters who were pelting stones after the operation ended.

Intelligence reports say that many youths -- approximately 100 -- have joined militancy after the killing of Hibzul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last year, prompting security forces to launch proactive operations in recent times.

Out of the nearly 50 operations conducted in Kashmir since January 1 this year, 16 operations have resulted in either killing (22) or arrest (three) of militants, the officials said.

The security forces have also been able to bust the module of overground workers of militants, especially in north Kashmir.

More than 40 overground workers (OGWs) have been arrested since the start of this year, they said.

 “These OGWs do the ground running for militants, acting as their eyes and ears -- identifying soft targets, carrying out recce before striking and organising logistics like food and hideouts.”

 “These workers might not be high on the priority list of security agencies but their arrest means crippling of the militants, particularly the foreigners,” a senior police official from north Kashmir said.

Tags: j&k militancy, army, avalanche

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D-printed 'laugh star' becomes first artwork created in space

Eyal Gever's 3D-printed 'laugh-star' becomes first artwork created in space
 

Someone changed Palanisamy's name to 'Sasikala's Slave' on Wikipedia

The battle for power in Tamil Nadu intensifies (Photo: Twitter)
 

England's Ben Stokes primed to be IPL 2017's next millionaire

Ben Stokes 'reputation has soared during England's winter tour of India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Ishank Jaggi included in auction pool

Ishank Jaggi was not kept in pruned list of 351 players that BCCI announced after consultation with the franchises. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch | World's first fully-manned hoverbike tested in Moscow

SCORPION platform is a single-seat aircraft that rediscovers the art of flying and hovering enabling a hi-tech quadcopter-based solution.
 

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

Participants race in the annual Cupid's Undie Run in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Top leaders cast votes in phase-III of UP polls

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday casted their votes in the third phase of UP elections and claimed that their parties will form the next government. (Photo: PTI)

In last book, A P J Abdul Kalam wanted politicians to respect laws

Kalam finished the manuscript of

NSG gets shot in arm with grenade dropping drones, dog robot

The force has also procured light-weight (3.8kg) Israeli and US-made 'corner shot' rifles that can pin down terrorists and save hostages with precision, without the commando being exposed. (Representational image)

Kejriwal donates Rs 50,000 to Irom Sharmila, Bhagwant Mann follows suit

Arvind Kejriwal met Irom Sharmila. (Photo: Twitter)

Ex-driver, 6 others held in abduction, molestation of Kerala actor Bhavana

Actor Bhavana (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham